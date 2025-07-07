Suns' Steve Nash Recognized By Analyst
The Phoenix Suns haven't had a loud offseason on the free agent front, but they have been able to build a contender through that route before.
Back in 2004, the Suns signed Steve Nash away from the Dallas Mavericks and he went on to win the next two MVP awards.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Velazquez named Nash as the best free agent signee in Suns franchise history.
"The Suns made Nash an offer he couldn't refuse as an unrestricted free agent—five years, $65 million—reportedly beating the Mavs' offer by at least $20 million," Velazquez wrote.
"With Nash at the helm, Phoenix and its "Seven Seconds or Less" offense revolutionized the NBA. They played with unprecedented pace, blitzing teams with their speed, passing and quick decision-making. Nash led the league in assists in each of his first two years with the team and also took home back-to-back MVP awards.
"Nash was arguably even better in his third year, leading the league in assists (11.6) and true shooting percentage (65.4)—both career-bests—but he finished second behind former teammate Dirk Nowitzki in MVP voting.
"The Suns made the playoffs in five of Nash's first six years with the team, but they never made it to the NBA Finals, stalling in the Western Conference Finals three times (2005, 2006, 2010). Still, the big bet on Nash in 2004 was absolutely the right call, and the future Hall of Famer took the Suns on an incredible ride."
Nash left the Suns in 2012 to play the final two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After playing, Nash became a head coach for the Brooklyn Nets from 2020-22, but he failed to live up to expectations and was fired just seven games into his third season.
Nash will be most remembered for his time with the Suns, and Phoenix can hang its hat on that for the rest of its franchise's history.