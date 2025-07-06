Suns Reportedly Nearly Landed Recently Traded Forward
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' return from the Houston Rockets for superstar Kevin Durant was nearly different.
According to HoopsHype, the Suns nearly acquired forward Cam Whitmore from Houston before they shifted to a different direction during trade talks.
"Houston Rockets swingman Cam Whitmore has drawn trade interest from the Chicago Bulls (before the Isaac Okoro acquisition) and Denver Nuggets, among others, league sources told HoopsHype.
"It’s worth noting Whitmore was nearly traded to the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade, league sources told HoopsHype. Instead, Phoenix opted for more future second-round draft pick compensation, HoopsHype has learned.
"Whitmore, who turns 21 in July, has averaged 10.8 points in 17.4 minutes per game in two seasons for the Rockets."
Whitmore was recently dealt to the Washington Wizards for a pair of second-round draft picks.
The Suns, instead of Whitmore, utilized their group of second-round picks from Houston to maneuver the 2025 NBA Draft board and land three top players in Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea along with acquiring Mark Williams via trade from the Charlotte Hornets.
Phoenix did acquire players in Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks from Houston in the Durant trade. Both are expected to stick on the Suns' roster - for now.
Nobody has a true grasp of what the Suns will do in the coming months to shape their roster, though the biggest question undoubtedly resides in Bradley Beal's standing with the organization. Reportedly, the All-Star guard could be bought out of his contract.