Suns Storm Back to Defeat Kings in Season Opener
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns outscored the Sacramento Kings 66-45 in the second half to win their season opener 120-116 at Mortgage Matchup Center Wednesday.
The victory marked the first for new Suns coach Jordan Ott.
There were some notable players on both sides missing with Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) out for Phoenix, while Domantas Sabonis (right hamstring strain) and Keegan Murray (torn ligament in left thumb) were out for the Kings.
The Suns elected to start Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro with Green out, while Mark Williams came off the bench after missing the preseason as Phoenix ramped up his health for the regular season.
Sacramento started Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, rookie Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan and former Suns center Drew Eubanks.
The Kings overpowered the Suns in the first half, leading by as many as 20 and shooting over 60% from the floor, but Phoenix was able to come back with a high-energy second half.
Booker led all scorers with 31 points (10-19 FG) to go along with five rebounds. Brooks had a terrific debut game with the Suns, finishing with 22 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Allen scored all 18 of his points in the second half and also had seven assists and five rebounds. Dunn was also impressive with nine points, 10 rebounds (5 offensive) and three blocks.
Williams ended as a team-high plus-15 in 24 minutes off the bench, recording six points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, while Royce O'Neale (12 points, 5 rebounds) and Collin Gillespie (7 points, 4 assists) also provided a much-needed spark off the bench.
The stat of the night for the Suns was on the offensive glass, as Phoenix grabbed 18 offensive rebounds, leading to 28 second-chance points.
LaVine (30 points) and DeRozan (29 points, 9 assists) were the top performers for Sacramento.
Quick Recap
The Suns brought some early pressure with four steals in the first five minutes, but struggled offensively in the first quarter, shooting only 9-for-30 (30%) overall and 0-for-7 from 3. Sacramento led 29-19 at the end of the quarter behind seven points apiece from DeRozan and Malik Monk, shooting 13-for-23 (56.5%) from the field as a team. Brooks led Phoenix with six points (3-11 FG) in the quarter.
Sacramento continued its hot shooting into the second quarter, going up as many as 20 en route to a 71-54 halftime lead. The Kings shot 29-for-45 (64.4%) in the first half and were led by LaVine's 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Booker scored 10 of his team-high 14 first-half points in the second quarter, while Dunn was a bright spot for Phoenix with nine points and five rebounds, looking much more aggressive offensively than he did his rookie year.
The Suns came out with more energy in the third quarter and got back into the game with a 9-0 run that was capped off by a Booker steal and dunk that cut the deficit down to five points with just over 4 minutes to go in the period. Phoenix trailed 92-90 heading into the fourth after shooting 15-for-24 (62.5%) from the field in the third, as Booker and Allen had 10 points apiece.
Phoenix took its first lead of the game at 96-94 with 10:31 remaining after two 3-pointers from Royce O'Neale. The lead blossomed to 101-94 with 8:27 left as the Suns started the fourth on an 11-2 run even with Booker on the bench.
The Kings kept it close until the end with DeRozan (8 points in fourth) leading the way, tying it up at 110 with 1:17 to go after a Monk jumper.
Brooks responded by getting fouled on a 3-pointer, hitting all three free throws. After DeRozan was fouled and went 1-for-2 from the line, Booker put the Suns ahead 115-111 with a mid-range jumper with 37 seconds to go.
Sacramento then missed a 3-pointer, and Booker was fouled and hit 1-of-2 free throws to give Phoenix a 116-111 lead. LaVine then responded instantly with a deep 2-pointer and fouled Booker, who made both free throws to put Phoenix back up five with 17 seconds to go.
This deficit was too big for the Kings to overcome, and Phoenix ended up winning 120-116.
What's Next
The Suns begin a three-game road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, which will be the first matchup of a back to back.