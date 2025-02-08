Suns Survive in Overtime vs Jazz after Grayson Allen's Late Heroics
PHOENIX -- Despite blowing a 13-point fourth quarter lead, Grayson Allen hit a buzzer-beating 3-point to send the Phoenix Suns (26-25) to overtime and the Suns then held on to defeat the Utah Jazz (12-38) 135-127.
This loss snapped Phoenix's three-game losing skid, as it somehow got to overtime down four with less than two seconds left in regulation.
Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and Bradley Beal (left great toe soreness) were ruled out before tonight's matchup after originally being questionable.
Utah also had some key players out with Jordan Clarkson (left Plantar Fasclitis) and Collin Sexton (left ankle sprain) both sidelined.
Devin Booker dominated with Durant and Beal out, recording a season-high 47 points (18-33 FG) to go along with 11 assists and six rebounds, playing 49 minutes total. Nick Richards also posted a double double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and also had four blocks.
Allen notched 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Tyus Jones (16 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) and Royce O'Neale (12 points, 4 asssists, 3 rebounds, 4 blocks) were also in double figures.
Bol Bol had his first double-digit scoring game of the season with 12 points, three rebounds and three blocks off the bench.
The Jazz were up by as much as 12 early, and 25 offensive rebounds kept them in the game all night long. This gave them momentum to go on a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to come all the way back.
Six Jazz players scored in double figures, highlighted by John Collins' 21 points and six rebounds, Walker Kessler's 19 points and 22 rebounds and Isaiah Collier's 15 points and 13 assists.
Quick Recap
The Suns started 3-for-13 from the floor and the Jazz built off an 11-0 run to go up 20-8 early. At the end of the first, Utah led 30-20, as the Suns used 10 players in the quarter, including Bol and Damion Lee, who both barely played outside garbage time entering tonight. Phoenix ended the first 8-for-23 (34.8%) from the floor and 2-for-12 (16.7%) from deep.
Phoenix went on an 8-2 early in the second quarter to cut the deficit to five. The Suns later tied up the game on a Bol 3 with eight seconds left in the half, and the score stayed knotted at 55 heading into halftime. Booker had a game-high 22 points for the Suns on 8-of-12 shooting, while the rest of the Suns shot 12-for-35. Markkanen and Keyonte George had 11 points apiece to lead Utah.
The third quarter was very high scoring, as the Suns outscored the Jazz 40-35 and were up 95-90 going to the fourth. Booker was up to 32 points (12-20 FG) and seven assists after three quarters, while Richards had a 10-point, 10-rebound double double with four blocks.
Phoenix extended its lead to double digits with just over nine minutes left in the game with Booker continuing to control every aspect of the game. The Suns looked to be cruising at this point, but a 13-0 run by the Jazz tied the game back up with 2:40 remaining.
The Jazz then continued to score, while the Suns tried to keep up. A turnaround jumper by Collier put Utah ahead by four with 4.4 seconds left and Allen responded with a three with 1.2 to go. Phoenix fouled Markkanen with 0.9 seconds to go, and he made both free throws.
The Suns called timeout and got to do a side out-of-bounds, leading to O'Neale finding Allen for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that tied the game at 122 and forced overtime.
This buzzer beater gave Phoenix all the rhythm it needed, as the Suns won overtime 13-5, drilling three 3-pointers.
