Suns Take Slight Bump in New Power Rankings
The Phoenix Suns managed to sweep inferior competition over the weekend with wins over the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers without Bradley Beal, seeing them improve to 14-11 on the season.
They made a slight jump from No. 16 to No. 15 in NBA.com's recent power rankings as a result.
"Kevin Durant returned last week and (surprise!) the Suns won both of their games, climbing back into the top six in the West," wrote John Schuhmann.
"The two wins came over the Jazz and Blazers — and by a total of just 15 points. The defense could have been better both nights, with the two bottom-10 offenses combining to score 121.8 points per 100 possessions against what is now a bottom-10 defense. Phoenix has now allowed 1.2 more points per 100 possessions than it did last season, with only the Pelicans and Nets having seen bigger jumps. (The league average has dropped by 2.1 per 100.)"
The Suns certainly haven't been able to figure themselves out due to injuries over the course of the season, but a two-game homestand against the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons this week gives opportunity for Phoenix to extend their winning ways.
Devin Booker's had to shoulder the load with his co-stars in and out of the lineup, and coach Mike Budenholzer has been impressed with the guard's ability to handle the load.
“He's been in a good rhythm. I think the little bit of a break was good for him, with the road trip and the back-to backs. He's taken on a big load, so it was good just to get his body a day or two and let it kind of recover and bounce back," said Budenholzer.
"He's been in a good rhythm offensively, got a good feel for the decision making, the shots and he's just in a good place.”
The Suns are back in action on Saturday against the Pacers.