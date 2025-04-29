Could Suns Target Bucks Star This Offseason?
PHOENIX -- An imminent playoff exit for a former rival of the Phoenix Suns could have massive implications for the franchise moving forward - in potentially multiple ways.
The Milwaukee Bucks are now down 3-1 in a series with the Indiana Pacers and look to be heading towards a third consecutive first-round exit in the playoffs after winning the 2021 NBA title over the Suns.
A devastating injury suffered by star Damian Lillard and a lack of assets moving forward place Milwaukee in a similar boat as the Suns - do the Bucks consider moving franchise player Giannis Antetokounmpo to begin a rebuild rather than delay the inevitable?
A decision to move Antetokounmpo could have ramifications for the Suns as mentioned earlier. The "Greek Freak" would instantly become the most prized target on the trade market - which could complicate a potential Kevin Durant deal.
Teams such as the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat would instantly pivot towards attempting to make the two-time NBA MVP a member of their respective organizations, which could in turn bring Durant's trade value down.
Outside of being a potential roadblock in the Durant sweepstakes, the Suns realistically could call Milwaukee about potentially trading for Antetokounmpo themselves.
Franchise player Devin Booker has proven to be a star player that other star players gravitate towards - the All-Star's laid back demeanor, unselfish brand of play, and desire to win are all enticing. That is ultimately what drew in Chris Paul and Durant to begin with.
Antetokounmpo would make an immeasurable amount of sense for the Suns when the supposed new culture that is going to be installed is taken into account - the all-world defender brings constant energy and physicality to the floor.
While a move for an All-NBA player would instantly scrutinize a newly implemented coaching staff and reshaped roster, it also would boost the franchise back into contention - if the remainder of the off-season is played correctly.
While the ultimate price tag (unless Durant can factor into a trade somehow) is likely too big for Phoenix to fulfill, it certainly is a fascinating conversation to be had - Antetokounmpo and Booker could be an absolute nightmare for opposing defenses for years to come in this scenario.