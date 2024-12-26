Suns Update Devin Booker Injury

Inside The Suns

When could Devin Booker return to the court for the Suns?

Brendan Mau

Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) talk during the first half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) talk during the first half of the game against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Ahead of the Phoenix Suns' 110-100 Christmas-day win over the Denver Nuggets, coach Mike Budenholzer provided an update on Devin Booker, who has now missed Phoenix's last three games with a left groin injury.

"He did a little bit of court work tonight. I would say he's progressing pretty much as we expected," Budenholzer said.

Booker suffered his injury during last Thursday's loss against the Indiana Pacers. He was then ruled out for two games and due for re-evaluation before the Christmas matchup.

His injury was originally labeled as left groin soreness, but changed to a left groin strain on Tuesday's injury report.

According to reports, Booker and Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) did not participate in practice on Tuesday leading up to the Nuggets game. Allen has also missed the last three games.

The Suns (15-14) lost their first two games without Booker and struggled mightily, but were able to rebound in a big way against Denver to pick up their first win on Christmas since 2009.

Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game He had not missed any games this season before this injury, as only Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale have played in all 29 games for Phoenix.

The Suns have a few big games to close out 2024, so they would like Booker back sooner rather than later if he is able to go.

The Dallas Mavericks come to town on Friday before Phoenix travels to play the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Suns then take on the Memphis Grizzlies at home on New Year's Eve.

