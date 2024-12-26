Suns Update Devin Booker Injury

"He's progressing pretty much as we expected."



Mike Budenholzer on Devin Booker (groin).



Addressed 117-90 loss at Denver, Phoenix's worst margin of defeat this season.



Rookie Oso Ighodaro said Suns didn't play hard enough.



"I don't think any of us met our standard." #Suns https://t.co/AEjNCm2nP7 pic.twitter.com/PkdoZBOn56