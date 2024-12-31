PREVIEW: Suns Host Grizzlies to Finish 2024
PHOENIX -- Tonight is yet another major litmus test for the Phoenix Suns (15-16) who will look to move into 2025 with a victory over the surging Memphis Grizzlies (22-11).
The Grizzlies come into this game short-handed - with Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Santi Aldama, Marcus Smart, and Vince Williams Jr. all out for the team tonight.
Despite this, they possess potentially the deepest roster in the NBA and have potential to steal the game.
A brief preview of the first of four meetings between the two teams so far:
Grizzlies: Top of the West
The Grizzlies have been among the NBA elite over the last five weeks - having gone 13-4 over this period following a tepid 9-7 start.
Behind that start is a wildly balanced squad - with 12 players averaging 7+ PPG which has spearheaded eight 130-plus point efforts during the 13-4 stretch they experienced.
This is all while Desmond Bane has struggled in year five - it's a testament to how balanced this potent offense has been.
The league-topping Memphis offense vs what could be a rapidly improving Suns' defense is surely something to monitor tonight - as the Grizzlies have a wide collection of productive professionals even without Morant.
Player to Watch: Scotty Pippen Jr.
The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen has emerged as a surefire NBA rotation player this season - he has averaged 15 PPG and 6.2 APG on 53% shooting from the floor in 12 games as a starter this season.
The Vanderbilt product is sure to start in the place of Morant tonight - and could very well take advantage of the linear matchup with Tyus Jones here.
The point guard's sneaky athleticism, anticipation, and vastly improved shot-making has tranformed his career trajectory from undrafted free agent to valuable roster piece for a potential contending organization.
Expect Pippen to make a positive impact tonight.
Suns: Could Be Gaining Reinforcements
Phoenix could be gaining reinforcements tonight - despite ruling out Royce O'Neale for tonight and beyond.
Star G Devin Booker participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages at Suns practice yesterday and is officially listed as questionable as of last night.
Grayson Allen also participated in full scrimmages and appears to be on track to play - being listed as probable coming off of being in concussion protocol.
The Suns haven't had great injury fortune this season, but it has been better compared to Memphis - and they need to take advantage of that discrepancy.
Suns-Grizzlies is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. local time tonight and will be the final game Phoenix plays until Saturday.