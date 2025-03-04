Preview: Suns Look to Sweep Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (28-33) are looking to bounce back from a majorly disappointing second half showing Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) before taking to the road again.
The Clippers have experienced a free-fall to a similar degree of the Suns as of late - having lost four of their last five contests despite returning Kawhi Leonard to the lineup at the turn of 2025 and recently integrating Ben Simmons into the lineup.
The Suns will catch some breaks tonight too - as Simmons, Derrick Jones Jr., and Norman Powell have all been ruled out
A brief preview of the matchup ahead:
Matchup This Season: Advantage Suns
The Suns were victors in all previous matchups - two were in Los Angeles in the first week of the season.
Phoenix won 116-113 in overtime in the first game - and carried a strong performance in the second half to steal a 125-119 victory less than a week later.
The Suns also managed to steal a narrow victory in Phoenix on January 27 in a game they lead by 13 in late in the 4th quarter.
The Clippers have been a solid challenge for the Suns in those three matchups, but Phoenix has pulled through - and will look to again tonight in a potential last-ditch effort to catch L.A.
Key Player: Kawhi Leonard
Leonard is coming off of his best game of this campaign on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers - where he totaled 33 points and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes of action.
Leonard will be heavily counted on to compliment James Harden tonight - especially in the absence of Powell.
Leonard/Durant matchups typically are ones to watch - this contest should be one as well despite the two teams underperforming.
Key to Game: Contain Ivica Zubac
Zubac experienced a massive night in the last matchup, going for 25 points and 16 rebounds - all while heavily limiting Nick Richards' ability to impact the game with his athleticism.
Tonight, Richards will be tasked with finding ways to keep Zubac off of the glass and to limit his impact as a roll man in the two-man game with Harden.
If the Suns are successful in limiting the overall impact of Zubac, it feels like a good bet that they can pull out their fourth victory in the last 30 days.
Suns-Clippers is set to tip-off shortly after 8 P.M. local time tonight in Phoenix.