Prospects Suns Could Target if Draft Trade-Up Happens
PHOENIX -- There is a world where the Phoenix Suns hold multiple first round picks in next month's NBA draft.
That world is one where the Suns and Houston Rockets engage in trade conversations surrounding superstar Kevin Durant before the draft commences on June 25 - a deal could very well include Houston's 10th overall pick that originally belonged to the Suns before shipping the pick out to the Brooklyn Nets in February 2023.
The 10th pick could be invaluable to Phoenix in a draft that is considered to be fairly strong - but who are prospects the franchise could reasonably target in that position, especially since the lottery hasn't been of focus to this point.
Three prospects who could fit with the Suns if the organization were to acquire the 10th pick:
3. Carter Bryant, F, Arizona
Bryant checks many boxes for the Suns' new outlook as plus athlete, having a proven ability to knock down stationary shots, and substantial defensive upside.
Bryant also possessing an NBA-level frame helps his case - the Arizona product could be an ideal prospect to play under the head coaching hire that the Suns will inevitably make.
2. Kasparas Jakucionis, PG/SG, Illinois
Jakucionis flashed a complete offensive arsenal in his lone season at Illinois.
The freshman guard averaged 15.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 4.7 APG while holding the frame of a wing - the Lithuanian native could be gone by the time Phoenix picks at number 10 in this scenario.
If Jakucionis makes it to the 10th pick, the Suns and Brian Gregory would be hard-pressed to pass up on the tantalizing talent.
1. Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
Sorber has been a quick riser in this class - behind a wingspan over seven feet, possessing an impressive touch around the hoop, and a motor that can be molded into something truly special long term.
The former four-star recruit could be just what the Suns are looking for, and Oso Ighodaro would already be around to compliment the incoming rookie.
Sorber would be an ideal fit alongside franchise player Devin Booker and could thrive in a system that is predicated on physicality.
While it isn't a certainty that Phoenix ends up with their own pick back, it is a fascinating conversation to have - the fortunes of the franchise could change by adding another talented cost-effective piece to the puzzle.