Report: Suns' Interest in Bronny James is Legitimate
The Phoenix Suns were reportedly one of two teams that USC's Bronny James has accepted pre-draft workouts thus far - and it might just be more than smoke.
The Athletic NBA insider Shams Charania joined as a guest on the "Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN yesterday, where he seemingly confirmed that the franchise's interest in James is more than posturing - as was previously believed.
"The Suns' interest in Bronny James is more for Bronny James ... If you're the Suns, that's legitimately the perfect type of player for your system."
Some believed that bringing in James for a workout was a tactical decision in an attempt to rebuild a previously fractured relationship between the Suns and Klutch Sports. Others believed that Suns GM James Jones was simply doing a favor for his longtime friend.
The majority of fans connected the dots and believed the report was more than a coincidence. That the Suns would ultimately pursue the younger James in an effort to lure the elder one to the Valley.
Much has been made about Bronny's draft stock over the last several months, but the brass in Phoenix seemingly sees untapped potential that many others are failing to.
He has been frequently linked to a brand of player akin to Davion Mitchell, Alex Caruso, and even Patrick Beverly, but the perception has continued to be that the development process will be a multi-year one.
Is patience really something the Suns have the ability to exude currently? Probably not. But that doesn't mean that kicking the tires on the proposition is an idea without merit
The Suns may end up ultimately passing on Bronny. But there's little doubt that he is in fact under consideration with the 22nd pick in the draft.
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is set to be held on June 26.