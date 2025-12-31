Suns Give Final Key Injury Updates Ahead of Cavaliers Matchup

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have ruled out one key player for today's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) is out once again for the New Year's Eve game against Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Ryan Dunn (right knee contusion) is available.

Dunn, who was originally listed as questionable, missed the last two games with an injury that he suffered in the first half of last Friday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

This will be Allen's seventh-straight game he is out after he was posted on yesterday's injury report as doubtful.

"It's not going to be too much longer. It's a matter of days now instead of weeks," Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported on Allen yesterday.

Gambadoro added that he expects Allen to come back in one of Phoenix's next three games following today, whether it be at home against the Sacramento Kings Friday, at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday or on the road against Houston Rockets Monday.

Allen will be with Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) on the sidelines again. Green is scheduled to be re-evaluated as early as next week for the hamstring strain that has kept him out of all but one full game this year.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers upgraded Sam Merrill, who is averaging a career-high 13.1 points on 42.1% 3-point shooting, to available after he was originally probable with left hip soreness. Max Strus (left foot surgery) and Larry Nance Jr. (right calf strain) remain out for the Cavs against the Suns

How Suns Have Stepped Up Without Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn

Even without both Dunn and Allen the past couple games, the Suns have continued to play well and are riding a four-game winning streak into today.

Phoenix has scored 115 points or more in five-straight contests and shot over 40% from deep in the last two games, even without Allen, who is one of the top 3-point shooters in the league.

It hasn't just been one player stepping up with the injuries, but rather a collective effort up and down the roster, which has been a theme this season and is a big reason why Phoenix is 19-13 even with Green only being available one complete game.

The Suns will look to carry over this intensity and competitiveness against first-year coach Jordan Ott's former team today.

Today's game is scheduled to tip off at 1:30 p.m. MST.

