Revisiting Suns Legend's Best Moments
PHOENIX -- A legend of the Phoenix Suns is celebrating a birthday today.
"Thunder" Dan Majerle is turning 59 today, and one of the greatest players in franchise history should be celebrated for everything that was accomplished over his eight seasons in Phoenix.
1988 - Drafted by Suns
Majerle was selected with the 14th pick in the 1988 draft as part of the trade tht moved fellow franchise icon Kevin Johnson to Phoenix.
The pick was initially so poorly received by the public crowd that head coach Cotton Fitzsimmons had to address the crowd, famously saying "you'll be sorry you ever booed the young man."
Cotton was correct.
1991,93- All-Defense Selections
Majerle made an early career niche in the league as one of the first prominent '3&D' players - being lauded for his ability as a perimeter defender, taking on assignments such as Michael Jordan and Clyde Drexler along the way.
He was rewarded for his efforts with two All-Defense selections being added to his portfolio along the way.
1993 - NBA Finals Run
Majerle had a better 1992 playoff run on paper, but the next run was more memorable.
Majerle averaged 15.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.4 SPG, and 1.2 BPG across 24 games in which the Suns fell to the Chicago Bulls in six games in the finals.
1995 All-Star Game
This was the last All-Star game in Phoenix before the one in 2009 - Majerle was one of two Suns to represent the Western Conference in the game.
Majerle pitched in 10 points in a game which was won by the West in blowout fashion. This would turn out to be the last one the sharpshooter played in
April 17, 2002 - Majerle's Final Game
Thunder Dan returned to Phoenix in 2001 after five seasons with the Miami Heat - and his career eventually concluded without an NBA title to his name.
Majerle called it a career after a victory over the Dallas Mavericks - scoring 10 points and grabbing 8 boards while going +20 in the process.
Despite this, he remains one of the greatest Suns - and his larger influence of the game is under-appreciated.