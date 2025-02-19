Spurs List Star as Doubtful vs Suns
PHOENIX -- Coming out of the All-Star break, the Phoenix Suns have a pretty clean injury report for tomorrow's special game against the San Antonio Spurs at the University of Texas (Austin).
Meanwhile, the Spurs (23-29) listed their young All-Star sensation Victor Wembanyama as doubtful with an illness.
Phoenix (26-28) will be getting back Devin Booker (back), Bradley Beal (toe) and Grayson Allen (knee), who all missed last Wednesday's loss to the Houston Rockets. Cody Martin (sports hernia) remains out.
Booker hurt his back in the first quarter of last Tuesday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and was clearly bothered the rest of the night, but did stay in and finished with 17 points and nine assists in 40 minutes.
Allen had missed two of the last three game before break with left knee soreness.
Beal was sidelined for Phoenix's last four games with a left great toe sprain.
"I think the (All-Star) break is going to be good for us and good for Brad as far as his health and his toe," Budenholzer said of Beal's injury before the Memphis game. "I don't want to say for certain, but I think there is a lot of hope that coming out of the break, he's going to be in a good place."
Martin has not played since being acquired by the Suns on Feb. 6.
Tomorrow's matchup will be even more special for Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who attended Texas in the 2006-07 season and was named the AP Player of the Year after averaging 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks.
The game is scheduled to tip off shortly after 7:30 Arizona time.