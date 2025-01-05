Slumping Suns Continue in Loss vs Pacers
The Phoenix Suns dropped their Saturday night contest to the Indiana Pacers in 126-108 fashion.
Dropping to 15-18 on the season, the Suns have now lost four in a row and seven of their last eight.
It was tough sledding for Phoenix while they missed some key pieces in the lineup - all of Royce O'Neale (ankle), Tyus Jones (illness), Oso Ighodaro (illness) and Jusuf Nurkic (suspension) were unavailable vs. Indiana.
Bradley Beal was questionable with a hip contusion but pushed through to play. He finished with eight points on 3-12 shooting.
Devin Booker (20) and Kevin Durant (25) led the way in scoring for Phoenix while no other Suns player scored more than 13.
Indiana led by as much as 20, though they took control in the second half after Phoenix played them close in the first two quarters.
Quick Recap
The Suns got down to a 7-0 deficit very early in the first quarter before battling back to just a one-point deficit at the end of the first, trailing 30-29. Phoenix shot a tremendous 58% from the field, though five turnovers ultimately held them back.
The second quarter saw the Suns take their first lead of the evening, 42-40, and eventually evened the score at 56-56. Kevin Durant led all scorers at halftime with 14 while Indiana still played strong despite making just 6-22 attempts from deep.
Indiana saw their lead hit double digits halfway through the third quarter, which was carried into the final quarter with Phoenix trailing 96-84. The Suns - typically an awful team in the third quarter this season - allowed 40 points in the period.
Despite flirting with a comeback, the Suns ultimately ran out of gas and couldn't escape their 10+ point deficit. Mike Budenholzer emptied the bench with 54 seconds remaining before the final buzzer sounded.
What's Next
The Suns are on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Jan. 6.