Social Media Rips Officials After Controversial Suns Loss
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (9-5) lost in equally shocking and heartbreaking fashion to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
Phoenix led for 47 minutes and 45 seconds of the contest before a poorly executed possession that resulted in multiple shot attempts and a shot clock violation transpired.
The rest is history.
Timberwolves forward Julius Randle hit his second buzzer-beating three-point look of the day - this time to win the game.
The play didn't come without controversy, however.
Randle seemingly pushed off of Josh Okogie to create space on what became the game-winning shot - and Suns fans/NBA media alike have raised questions about the no-call.
While some argued that Okogie embellished the contact and the typical protocol across the league is to let teams play out late-game possessions, others believed that this game lacked consistency - as Grayson Allen got called for an offensive foul several minutes prior due to trivial contact that was embellished as well.
The Suns should have capitalized on the multiple opportunities they had on the previous possession to take the lead. They also should have had a chance to take the game back in an overtime period. Both can be true - and it is entirely reasonable to believe that.
This finish could also end up being significant in the grand scheme of final standings in the 2024-25 season, as Minnesota is expected to be firmly in the playoff picture themselves.
The NBA is set to release a two-minute report tomorrow, clarifying up-in-the-air calls from contests played the previous day.
There should be more clarity about the controversial finish then, but Phoenix will look to bounce back tomorrow night against the Orlando Magic and control what they can.