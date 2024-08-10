Steph Curry: Devin Booker's Shot Changed Momentum
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker hasn't put up gaudy numbers through Team USA's run to the gold medal game (set for later today), though when the game's biggest moments has arrived, the Suns' star has showed up when it mattered most.
With Team USA down as minutes in the fourth quarter began to tick, Booker got open and hit an open three to draw the Americans to within five points of Serbia.
From there, the No. 1 team in the world managed to find their footing and eventually stormed back for a comeback victory.
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry says it was Booker's shot that really got them going:
"When Devin Booker hit the 3 at the top of the key, that's when I felt the momentum kind of shift," Curry said after the game.
Booker has garnered plenty of praise for his ability to adapt to his new role, while also playing strong defense and doing off-ball work to help facilitate the offense.
"Let me tell you who's been the unsung hero throughout this entire tournament. It has been Devin Booker," Kendrick Perkins said on Friday's episode of First Take. "Devin Booker has been phenomenal. Devin Booker was in the game yesterday when it mattered the most - and he played his role to a tee."
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has previously said Booker had adapted the most to Team USA's roster of superstars:
“He’s probably the guy who has been the most adaptable to go from a different role in the NBA to a new one here. He’s adapted to being an on-ball guy, ball mover. The offense clicks when he’s out there, the defense is really good," said Kerr.
Booker and the Americans are just one win away from capturing another gold medal - they battle France at 12:30 PM on Saturday, Aug. 10.