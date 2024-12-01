Steph Curry's Final Status for Suns vs Warriors Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Golden State Warriors should have Steph Curry available tonight against the Phoenix Suns.
According to Steve Kerr, he is expected to play tonight but will have to go through pre-game warm-ups first.
Curry was questionable entering Saturday with a knee injury that caused him miss to Golden State's last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, though he was a participant in practice throughout the week and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was pretty optimistic on his outlook for Saturday:
“He’s been banged up the last week. His knees have been bothering him, so this wasn’t a surprise," said Kerr earlier in the week.
“At 36, you’re just going to have more aches and pains. Fortunately the MRI that he had yesterday was negative, but he needs some time to clear the tendinitis that’s in his knees right now and hopefully the next couple of days will do that.”
Curry has missed just three games approaching tonight's matchup against Phoenix (which they've won all three). He's currently averaging 22.4 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per night.
It's a big early season matchup for both teams, as the Suns have lost their last seven-of-nine approaching Saturday night while the Warriors are losers of their last three games.
Phoenix themselves ruled Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic questionable ahead of game time while Kevin Durant was taken off the team's injury report. Both Beal and Nurkic will not play per Suns coach Mike Budenholzer.
Tip between the Suns and Warriors is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time. Official starting lineups are announced 30 minutes prior to action.