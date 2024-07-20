Team USA Avoids Upset Bid From South Sudan
The United States improved to 4-0 in exhibition play ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris with a win over South Sudan in 101-100 fashion.
With Kevin Durant still out due to a strained calf (though he went through warm-ups just fine), the Americans found themselves down early and had to fight off a South Sudan squad without Bol Bol until the final buzzer sounded despite being favored by 42 points prior to opening tip.
USA Starters: Steph Curry, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, LeBron James, Joel Embiid
Team USA started on 12-2 run and appeared to be in the early stages of a blowout before South Sudan snatched their first lead of the game at 18-16 with three minutes remaining in the first.
Shockingly, the Americans trailed 26-24 after the opening quarter of play. James finished the first quarter with six points and four rebounds.
South Sudan's lead reached double digits with just under seven minutes remaining in the first half thanks to a 16-4 start to the second quarter. The United States failed to make any significant dent in that deficit entering the break, trailing South Sudan 58-44 at halftime.
Team USA made just one of their three-point attempts in the first half while South Sudan shot 61% from the field. The two squads finished with nine turnovers each, though South Sudan's halfcourt double teams caused plenty of problems for Steve Kerr's squad in the opening half.
James led the USA with 12 points while Anthony Edwards managed to provide a spark off the bench with eight points of his own. Marial Shayok led the way for South Sudan with 14 points at the break while Carlik Jones wasn't far behind with nine of his own.
The Americans came out with a different look in the second half, opting to use a bench lineup that featured Derrick White - who replaced Kawhi Leonard after the Clippers star left camp. White's presence immediately boosted Team USA's ball movement and helped dwindle South Sudan's lead thanks to a 13-4 start to the second half.
It wasn't long before South Sudan pushed their advantage back out to double digits thanks to some fairly incredible shot-making from JT Thor, who crossed the ten-point threshold off the bench in the third quarter.
Yet it was the Americans who responded right before the end of the third quarter, as a deep Steph Curry three-pointer pushed the United States back into the lead with a 14-0 run to close festivities.
An Embiid layup as time expired saw the Americans up 81-76 after scoring 37 total points in the third quarter.
The two sides battled back and forth through the game's final frame, as South Sudan's Jones accomplished the rare triple double in international play.
The United States saw their lead stay around five points until about a minute left, where South Sudan made another push.
With 20 seconds remaining, Thor drained a corner three over LeBron to push South Sudan up 100-99.
On the ensuing possession, James drove to the rack and converted a tough layup to push the U.S. back up with eight seconds left, 101-100.
With the game on the line, South Sudan nearly converted a few close opportunities to pull off the upset, though the ball never found the net before the buzzer sounded.
Team USA will conclude their exhibition stretch against Germany on Monday. Group play for the Olympics will begin on July 28.