Today in Suns History: Frank Vogel Fired
PHOENIX -- Today is yet another day that will live in infamy for the Phoenix Suns.
It has now officially been a year since the Suns decided to part ways with head coach Frank Vogel after a turbulent 49-33 season ended with being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.
The termination came just one year into a five-year deal that was signed on June 6 the previous year - the 2020 NBA champion was given lofty expectations after being selected to replace Monty Williams, who led Phoenix to a shocking run to the NBA Finals in 2021.
The franchise clearly mulled this decision - as Vogel did bring positive qualities to the table, such as maximizing Phoenix's defensive output relative to the personnel that he was given, but they ultimately decided to move on about a week after the season came to an end.
Reports ran rampant throughout the season that Vogel and his coaching staff were not on the same page - that speculation was supported by the on-court product for much of the season.
While Vogel did a solid job considering what was given to him as previously mentioned, the general disconnect was apparent from early on in the season, and being swept in the first round was likely the final straw after the franchise went into the 23-24 season with title aspirations.
Mat Ishbia and the rest of the front office quickly settled on targeting 2021 NBA champion Mike Budenholzer under the belief that the two-time coach of the year could fix much of what plagued Phoenix in 2023-24.
That obviously did not work out, as the Suns fired Budenholzer three weeks ago after a 36-46 season. Now, the front office - now headlined by Brian Gregory - will seek to hire yet another coach.