Today in Suns History: Leandro Barbosa Wins Award

4/24/07 - With 101 1st place votes (578pts), Leandro Barbosa is officially awarded the #NBA's 6th Man of the Year award prior to the start of Game 2 of the First Round vs the LA Lakers, beating out Manu Ginobil (269p). Barbosa was the 4th Phoenix #Suns player to win it. pic.twitter.com/cllR4M9Lvz