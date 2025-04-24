Today in Suns History: Leandro Barbosa Wins Award
PHOENIX -- Today is a day that can be remembered fondly by fans of the Phoenix Suns.
On this day in 2007, franchise icon Leandro Barbosa won his first and only Sixth Man of the Year award prior to game two of the first round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.
The talented Brazilian guard was in his fourth season with the Suns - and secured the award in a landslide after averaging 18.1 PPG across 80 appearances on the season.
The Suns went on to win game two by a score of 126-98 behind 26 points from Barbosa and eventually secured the series in five games.
Barbosa ironically won the award over Manu Ginobili - who helped eliminate the Suns in the second round of the playoffs that season.
Despite this era being one that typically reminds fans of what could have been, accomplishments such as Barbosa's Sixth Man triumph should make those who steadfastly support the franchise proud.
While the "seven seconds or less" teams did not secure an NBA title that has been so coveted, they did provide endless exhilaration, played a hand in the way the game has evolved, and produced some of the most notable fan favorites to ever grace the franchise - including Barbosa.
Barbosa eventually departed the Suns in 2010 - before returning for two separate stints in 2013-14 and 2016-17 - the guard retired after the last stint with Phoenix. He currently is an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings - could an ultimate return to Phoenix in the form of coaching be in the cards in the future?