Why It's Too Early to Write Suns Off
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have been largely counted out ahead of the 2024-25 season - whether by national media, at-large fans, or even the local fanbase. This is a stark contrast from this time last year where Phoenix was seen as a top-tier title contender despite possibly having more question marks in 2023.
Much of that has to do with perception that Kevin Durant will be on the downswing in short order, along with continued depth and defensive questions.
Despite the reservations, it feels as if we could see more of the 2020-22 version of the Suns rather than the product from the previous two seasons.
Last season's most utilized five-man lineup of Devin Booker-Bradley Beal-Grayson Allen-Durant-Jusuf Nurkic possessed a net rating of +10.4 in over 1,000 minutes of action together - which outpaced the 2020-21 finals squad's output of +8.1.
This is despite the many roadblocks the team faced - from ill-timed bouts with the injury bug, to the coaching staff not being on the page, to lacking a point guard to organize the offense in crucial moments, to lacking game-breaking athletes.
Many of the moves the Suns made this offseason will, in theory, put a dent in some of those pronounced deficiencies.
The additions of Tyus Jones and Monte Morris give the squad two of the least turnover-prone floor generals in the HISTORY of the league. This should both greatly stabilize a team that needed it in crunch time - going from historically good late in games in 2022 to historically poor this past season.
The addition of Mason Plumlee gives the Suns a more reliable option in the backup center role compared to Drew Eubanks - he has more natural size for the position, is a stronger rebounder, and has a passing skillset similar to that of Nurkic.
Retaining Royce O'Neale, Bol Bol, and Grayson Allen could be paramount for incoming head coach Mike Budenholzer's offense - as all three have exhibited the ability to be quality floor spacers at various points in the league.
A system in which 40 three-point attempts per night is highly stressed should bring out the best in that trio - and they should be able to compliment the big three perfectly.
Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, and even Josh Okogie give Budenholzer an injection of youth, defensive prowess, and athleticism that simply wasn't around last season. Even if they are only used in a pinch, having the simple option to go with any of them on a whim is a major plus compared to last season.
Overall, this season's version of the Suns is much more well equipped to push through the grind of an 82-game season behind more cohesive offensive principles pushed by Budenholzer, visibly improved depth, another year of continuity between their core, and the addition of two low volume, high production point guards.
Watch out for the Suns in 2024-25. This could be a team that expands the win total from last season by five or more games - if things go according to plan.