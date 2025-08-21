Unique Suns-Lakers Trade Idea Sees Phoenix Continue Retool Around Devin Booker
How quickly can the Phoenix Suns pivot from a failed core of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker to a retooled roster competent enough to make and compete in the playoffs? That's soon to be found out.
The team shipped Durant to the Houston Rockets while buying out Beal's contract in a less-than-ideal scenario. In return, the Suns added Khaman Maluach (via No. 10 overall pick from the Rockets), Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.
Two of those three added players are young. Green is a potential star and Maluach is set to play his rookie season in Phoenix. Brooks, on the other hand, is a veteran forward.
Now, the current makeup of the Suns' roster might be capable of being a playoff team, though it's not guaranteed. In all fairness, Phoenix is coming off a 36-46 season. They can likely achieve that win total again with their current roster. That shouldn't be the goal, though.
A quick retool and turnaround is going to have to come in the form of aggressive trades. Stockpiling draft picks is a sound method, as proven by the Oklahoma City Thunder who turned things around rapidly in the past half-decade.
Suns trade idea sends Brooks to Lakers
Could the Suns flip Brooks to the Lakers, returning youth, a leaner payroll and draft picks? Fadeaway World's Vishwesha Kumar takes a look at a three-team trade idea with the Suns, Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. Here's how the hypothetical trade shakes out:
"Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Dillon Brooks (via Suns), Haywood Highsmith (via Nets), Nick Richards (via Suns)
Phoenix Suns Receive: Rui Hachimura (via Lakers), Dalton Knecht (via Lakers), 2030 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick swap, 2031 Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Maxi Kleber (via Lakers), 2026 Phoenix Suns second-round pick, 2032 Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick"
This trade returns Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht and two first-round picks for the Suns, who part ways with Nick Richards and Brooks. Evidently, getting younger with a leaner payroll could be the way for Phoenix to move.
While the Suns just acquired both Richards and Brooks this summer -- addressing two key needs -- making a forward-thinking move while sacrificing short-term wins could be the right move.
Knecht and Hachimura could both add depth while developing in Phoenix, and more draft picks open up more potential roster moves down the line for the club.
While the Suns aim to retool around Booker, roster flexibility matters, arguably more than short-term practicality right now. However, this move is unlikely, as Phoenix will seemingly enter the season with the roster makeup they have to see how the season plays out.