Suns Fall Across NBA Power Rankings as Tough Week Takes Its Toll

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns slid down majority of power rankings entering the new week of NBA basketball.

It's somewhat understandable, as it's hard to justify a handful of losses in the week - though dropping to the Rockets while also facing the league's worst back-to-back against the Thunder and Nuggets certainly needs some context.

Anyways, the Suns claimed a massive win on Monday against the Lakers and have some days off until they play again on Friday.

Here's where they shake in updated power rankings:

The Athletic: No. 14 (down from No. 8 last week)

Law Murray: "Jalen Green was the headline acquisition in the Kevin Durant trade, but the Suns’ issues of keeping Devin Booker’s backcourt partner on the floor have extended to a third straight season. Fortunately, Brooks is here to happily take shots and be an all-around irritant to opponents. It’s been a very Dillon Brooks season, featuring more points than ever, more free-throw attempts than ever, more field goal attempts than ever, more steals than ever and his most fouls in six seasons. The Suns aren’t necessarily at their best with Brooks on the floor, and this was a bad week for Phoenix against stiff competition. But Brooks’ overall presence has certainly been notable."

ESPN: No. 14 (down from No. 13 last week)

Dave McMenamin: "It might be time to start considering Collin Gillespie's case for Most Improved Player this season. The third-year point guard's scoring has increased from 5.9 points to 13.4 points per game; his assists have more than doubled from 2.4 to 5.0 per game; and his rebounds (2.4 to 3.8) and steals (0.6 to 1.2) are also on the rise. He's also shooting a career-best 44.2% on 3-pointers, which he showcased Monday with an 8-for-14 performance from 3 en route to a career-high 28 points in a rout of the Lakers."

CBS Sports: No. 10 (down from No. 7 last week)

Brad Botkin: "How can you not love love this team? The Suns have won 10 of their last 14. In the last week they played the Nuggets tough and took the Thunder to the wire. Those are probably the two best teams in the league, and then they beat the Lakers, one of the five best teams. So many Suns are having incredible seasons and not getting talked about enough. Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Mark Williams and Collin Gillespie chief among them."

NBA.com: No. 7 (same as last week)

John Schuhmann: "The Suns took care of business in Sacramento on Wednesday, but their schedule has gotten tougher. They went 0-3 against the Rockets, Thunder and Nuggets last week, sliding out of the top six in the West."