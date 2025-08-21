Devin Booker's NBA 2K26 Rating Revealed
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker was rated as the 20th-best player in the upcoming NBA 2K26 video game.
Booker will be a 91 overall in the game, which is set to release on Sept. 5, tying him with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
Karl-Anthony Towns (92), Joel Embiid (92), Cade Cunningham (92) and Kawhi Leonard (92) were all in the next overall group ahead of Morant and Booker.
Booker is tied for third in mid-range shot with a 97 and graded as having the ninth-best ball handling skills in the game at a 93.
Heading into NBA 2K25, Booker was the 12th-highest rated player in the game at a 93 overall, meaning his rating dropped by two after a disappointing 2024-25 season, where he saw a dip in efficiency but set a career high in assists.
Where Are Other Suns on the Rankings?
The Suns only had one other player in the top-100 rankings in Jalen Green, who was rated as an 83 overall, good for the 61st-best rating the game.
Kevin Durant cracked the top 10 of the ratings once again with a 93 overall, notably behind Victor Wembanyama (94), LeBron James (94) and Stephen Curry (94), after he was traded from the Suns to the Houston Rockets this offseason.
Phoenix will likely not be as entertaining to play with in the new video game as they had in the past few years without Durant and Bradley Beal.
However, Green and Ryan Dunn could give the Suns some high flyers in the video game who will be able to pull off some highlight-reel dunks.
The only other Suns rating that has been revealed is No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach, who will be a 74 overall.
Stay tuned for more Suns ratings in the game.