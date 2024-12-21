What Suns Trade for Jimmy Butler Could Look Like
PHOENIX -- Whispers of a potential partnership between the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have grown into much louder talks as the Feb. 6 trade deadline begins to approach.
The idea now doesn't seem as asinine as previously thanks to a handful of NBA and Suns insiders confirming the interest from both sides.
Phoenix isn't alone in their interest, and it's not exactly easy for the Suns and Heat to pull off a deal thanks to various cap and trade restrictions, though there's a few different ways the deal could look.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton suggested the following three-team trade:
Suns get: Jimmy Butler
Heat get: Bradley Beal, 2031 Suns first-round pick, 2031 Suns second-round pick, 2026 and 2031 Nuggets second-round picks (via Suns)
76ers get: Alec Burks
"This is basically everything Phoenix can trade for Butler. Burks must be included so Miami doesn't add salary in this trade and trigger a hard cap at the first apron. The Suns probably would rather not add substantially to their tax bill to take back Burks, who could help Philadelphia with veteran guards Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry in and out of the 76ers' rotation," wrote Pelton.
Spotrac's Keith Smith pieced together a more simple trade:
Miami Heat acquire Bradley Beal
Phoenix Suns acquire Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson
"(Note: This trade also works with Alec Burks or Thomas Bryant in place of Richardson, but that leaves the Heat with less space under the second apron to fill out their roster post-trade.)" wrote Smith.
"Now, it’s important to note that Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause. Yes, he was reportedly interested in playing in Miami in the past, but that was with Jimmy Butler, not in replace of him. Maybe Beal would be fine with heading back east, but his no-trade clause complicates things quite a bit. He can scuttle any deal if it doesn’t work for him. Basically: Beal has control here, not the teams.
"And, yes, this trade would work if you substituted Kevin Durant or Devin Booker for Beal, but it’s unlikely that the Suns would go in that direction.
"One last thing: The Suns (or any team acquiring Butler) could extend Butler after this deal. He’d have to decline his player option for next season, and he’d be limited in years and dollars. Neither of those seem like major stumbling blocks, as longer deals would see Butler bumping up against the Over-38 rule and he’s already on a near-max salary as it is."
While it may get sticky for the Suns to iron out a deal that satisfies everybody, it's clear there's at least a few options for Phoenix to explore if they're intent on making a move.