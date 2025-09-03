What Should Expectations Be For Suns' Rookies in 2025-26 Season?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns came into the offseason with only the No. 29 and No. 52 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, but walked away with a top-10 pick and two intriguing second rounders after some big trades.
Phoenix had a clear goal of getting younger this offseason after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal and was able to get the No. 10 pick, No. 31 pick and No. 41 pick as part of its return for the massive seven-team trade involving Durant.
The Suns turned this new draft capital into Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea, while trading away the No. 29 pick and a future less favorable 2029 first-rounder to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams and sending away the No. 52 pick as part of the Durant deal.
The groundwork for Phoenix's future was completely transformed this summer, as the Suns now have eight players 23 years old or younger, and the rookies have a chance to be an integral part of this future.
So where do the rookies fit into this equation for the upcoming 2025-26 season and what should the expectations be for each of them?
Khaman Maluach
Maluach will turn 19 years old in a couple weeks and has only been playing basketball since 2019. Still, he was the top center prospect in the draft and Phoenix was very happy to see him fall to the 10th pick.
With the addition of Williams and retaining last year's starting center Nick Richards, it is pretty unclear what Phoenix sees Maluach's role being in his first season in the NBA.
Maluach struggled a bit in Summer League, which left some fans concerned, but did show flashes of an outside shot and impressive rim protection skills.
The struggles are to be expected for Maluach this season and it will take time for him to develop into a key NBA player.
Fans will need to be patient with Maluach this season, but the expectation should be for him to grow significantly from the beginning to the end of the season with even more room for improvement in the following years.
His rim protection should be the area that stands out the most early on, but it would be very promising if his jump shot translates to the NBA.
We will see who the Suns pair Maluach with in terms of a point guard, but Phoenix will hope Devin Booker and Jalen Green take a step forward in their pick-and-roll playmaking, which could lead to some good results in terms of rim running for Maluach, who showed this aspect of his game at Duke.
If the Suns have Collin Gillespie at point guard with Maluach, his rim-running ability would be even more apparent.
Don't have too high of expectations for Maluach in Year 1, especially with Phoenix's crowded center rotation, but don't be surprised if he shows some promising flashes and improves significantly throughout the year.
Rasheer Fleming
Fleming is more of an NBA-ready player now than Maluach, and the Suns targeted him for a reason, making several moves to trade up to the 31st pick for a player many projected to go in the first round.
Like Maluach, Fleming could have to earn his spot in the rotation because of the depth the Suns have at power forward.
Either Ryan Dunn or Royce O'Neale, both small forwards on paper, are likely to start at the 4 alongside Dillon Brooks, but the backup PF spot seems like a pretty open competition heading into training camp between Fleming, Oso Ighodaro and Nigel Hayes-Davis.
All three of these players have an argument to be made for why they should get these minutes, but for Fleming, he will need to show confidence in himself that his impressive physical tools and shooting ability will translate to the NBA.
If Fleming proves that he can defend pretty much 1-5 and be a reliable 3-point shooter, which he showed at St. Joseph's, it will be hard to leave him out of the rotation.
Fleming might not get an opportunity early to play with Hayes-Davis' international experience and Ighodaro's impressive Summer League performance, but he will have to stay ready no matter what to show that he belongs on the court.
Koby Brea
Brea is only on a two-way contract, but is very clearly the third-string 2 guard in the rotation behind Grayson Allen.
The Kentucky product showed off how elite his shot is in Summer League after being the best shooter in college this past season, but will likely not see the floor early barring an injury to Allen, Booker or Green.
With his two-way contract, Brea might get some opportunities to prove himself in the G League.
If he stays ready for his moment and continues to work on his craft, he could end up being too good not to find playing time for, as we saw with Gillespie last season.
Brea has a very obvious strength with his shooting ability, but will need to improve his defense and playmaking as the year goes on to put himself in this position for playing time.
CJ Huntley
The Suns signed Huntley to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State, and he projects to be an emergency backup center if the Suns ever need it.
Huntley is Phoenix's fifth center behind Williams, Richards, Maluach and Ighodaro, so expect him to remain in the G League for most, if not all, of next season.
Phoenix liked Huntley's ability to be a stretch 5, so he will have an opportunity to showcase this skillset with the Valley Suns.