What to Expect From Suns vs Knicks
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA season is officially in full swing - and the Phoenix Suns have had two separate seasons thus far, just 15 games in.
Tonight, they take a four-game losing streak into a date with the New York Knicks, who have underachieved according to many despite an 8-6 start.
The Suns and Knicks are in uniquely precarious positions after both came into the season being considered title contenders - but what can Phoenix expect from New York tonight searching for theit 10th win?
Three things that Suns fans can expect from the Knicks ahead of the matchup:
Weaker Interior Defense
The Knicks' defense is a complete 180-degree turn from the season before - and frankly the entire tenure of Tom Thibodeau.
New York ranks 21st in defensive rating, which has largely been spearheaded by Karl-Anthony Towns receiving poor matchups on the block - despite Mikal Bridges and O.G. Anunoby being stout defenders on paper.
This should be something that the Suns can exploit in theory, but as the last week has taught us, that is easier said than done for this team.
Re-Shaped Offense
In counter of the watered-down defense, the Knicks rank third in offensive rating this season.
All five starters average over 13.5 PPG. The team puts up nearly 28 APG collectively. They are shooting nearly 39% from three-point range as a team.
This is almost entirely correlated with the newly constructed roster, as it is highly beneficial to run a perimeter-centric offense based on ample ball movement to fit the Towns/Jalen Brunson duo.
This remade Knicks' offense is going to be very difficult to contain, and this could very well be a poor linear matchup unless Mike Budenholzer elects to go with some adventurous lineup combinations.
Large Dose of Knicks' Starters
New York is as dependent on their starting unit as anyone in the NBA - and that will be magnified tonight.
The Knicks will be without sixth-man Deuce McBride - along with key reserve big men in Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson.
Thibodeau was able to rest his starting unit a significant amount in a blowout victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday - but the Suns pose an entirely different challenge.
Expect Knicks' starters to play upwards of 35 minutes apiece in what could become a shootout.