What We Learned From New Suns GM
PHOENIX -- Tuesday afternoon marked the introduction of the Phoenix Suns' newly hired general manager Brian Gregory after the longtime basketball mind was officially promoted.
Gregory - who coached at the college level for 33 years - joined the Suns organization two years ago and has capitalized on a close relationship to governor Mat Ishbia to complete this meteoric rise.
The freshly minted GM spoke with media for just under 40 minutes - the general reception of the time has been mixed to say the least.
Despite the lukewarm reception, there were several fascinating topics and concepts that were covered - these are the three that stood above the rest.
Alignment
Suns fans are going to have to get used to this term - for better or worse.
'Alignment' and variants of the word were mentioned upwards of 20 times throughout the duration of the introduction - Gregory wanted to leave no stone unturned as to what the priority of the new regime is.
Gregory, Mat Ishbia, Josh Bartelstein, and other key decision makers are clearly striving to set an organization-wide culture after much of the last two years have been marred by an illusion that the front office was operating in that manner.
"Whenever you see a decision by the Phoenix Suns, you can mark it down, that's an aligned decision. Everyone's on the same page on that decision," Gregory said.
The above was Gregory referring to whether the Suns will actually attempt to escape the dreaded second apron - but it paints a broader picture that every decision will truly be a collaborative effort - at least in theory.
The ultimate goal is to have the purported mindset trickle down to the locker room - including the new coach hire that is just weeks away.
“When we talk about that, that identity, and we talk about the toughness that you have to play with, the unselfishness that you have to play with, the grit that you have to play with. .. That’s what we need to be.”
Current Focus: Draft and Coach Hire
While there were several pointed questions about organizational transparency, personnel decisions that are coming up, and Gregory's relationship with the recently demoted James Jones - the most pressing points of focus for the GM are vastly different.
"My main focus right now is hiring the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns, and hiring a great one," he said.
Johnnie Bryant, Royal Ivey, Jared Dudley, and Chris Quinn could be amongst the strongest candidates when it comes to the desired coaching archetype that was alluded to - the process will certainly be extensive with much deliberation through the search to find the best coach for this specific team.
Gregory also touched on how vital succeeding in finding impact players in the draft is.
"It's important that we value that, and we do."
Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro are both potential steals that were found with picks that aren't typically highly valued - it remains to be seen if a potential Kevin Durant trade could help the franchise recoup draft capital as well.
Futures of Durant, Beal Addressed
Speaking of Durant - the elephant in the room was the questions surrounding the future of both the 15-time All-Star and Bradley Beal.
Gregory predictably sidestepped the discussion pertaining to their respective futures - but did lament on how much the pair are respected within the organization.
"I have a very, very good relationship with both those guys. Kevin gave me a nice hug in the weight room the other night… I had a great dinner with Brad Beal. ... My main focus right now to be honest with you is finding the right head coach for those guys," said Gregory.
The most fascinating part of that tidbit is Durant was training in the weight room at the very facility the press conference was held at.
While Durant's fate could ultimately end in a trade - as it is expected to be by most - his presence in Phoenix does beg the question if the superstar forward is truly checked out of the organization.
Could a departure of Beal, different approach to signing free agents, and getting under the second apron while also drafting players that fit the new organizational outlook change the course of the summer?
It's possible, but don't hold your breath.
The only certainties moving forward are Devin Booker is the unquestioned franchise player, and this will be the most consequential offseason in the history of the Suns.
The upcoming months will say a significant amount about Gregory's aptitude for this role.