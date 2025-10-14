Where Does Suns' Top Trio Rank Across NBA?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were viewed as very top heavy the last couple seasons with a "Big 3" of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Now, things look a little different after Phoenix traded away Durant and waived Beal this offseason.
The Suns decided to build around Booker with more youth and defense, two elements that had been missing the past two years, which were very disappointing for the team overall.
ESPN Lists Surprising Top-3 Players for Suns
ESPN's Tim Bontemps recently tiered the top trios for every NBA team and had a surprising pick for Phoenix's core players.
Bontemps chose Booker, Ryan Dunn and Khaman Maluach as Phoenix's three players and placed them in the ninth tier which he called starting a rebuild along with the Charlotte Hornets (LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller) and New Orleans Pelicans (Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Zion Williamson).
"What a difference a year makes. Last year at this time, the Suns had a wildly expensive roster built around three big stars -- Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal," Bontemps wrote on the Suns. "Now, Durant and Beal are gone, Booker remains, and the Suns -- who have dead money on their books for the rest of the decade and none of their own draft picks under their control for the same time period -- are starting a rebuild.
"There are some interesting young players, led by Dunn and Maluach, but it's going to take time for Phoenix to turn this around -- and the Suns are going to need to show more patience than they have at any point since Mat Ishbia bought the team two-plus years ago."
Phoenix's actual top players this year are likely going to be Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, but there's no doubt that Maluach and Dunn are viewed as building blocks for the future.
Dunn will almost certainly be a starter this season, while Maluach is in a weird position going into his rookie year with the Suns loading up on center depth this offseason and might not see much playing time.
However, Maluach could develop into a top center in a few years, which would be big for the Suns going forward especially with limited draft capital for the foreseeable future.
The Suns want to remain competitive and owner Mat Ishbia has previously said he does not want to be a rebuilding team, but there's no question that Dunn and Maluach's development will be integral for the team moving forward.
The 23-year-old Green has a case to be in this pairing as well, although it is hard to predict how his fit will be with Booker on the court and for the future.