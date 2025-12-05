3 Big Storylines to Watch in Suns vs Rockets

PHOENIX -- There will be no shortage of storylines when the Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Houston Rockets tonight looking to avenge their 114-92 loss to Houston on Nov. 24.

Phoenix is sitting at 13-9 heading into the matchup, while the Rockets are 14-5 on the year.

With Jalen Green remaining sidelined with a right hamstring strain, this game still won't meet the preseason expectations that the Suns-Rockets matchups were anticipated to have this season after the Suns traded Kevin Durant to Houston in exchange for a package centered around Green, Dillon Brooks and multiple draft picks this summer, but there is plenty of other intrigue.

There are three major firsts happening in tonight's game on both sides:

Kevin Durant Squares off Against Suns for First Time with Rockets

Nov 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts to a shoot against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Delta Center.

Durant did not play in the first matchup against the Suns due to personal reasons in what would have been his first game back in Phoenix since the trade.

Now, the 37-year-old Durant will take on his former team in his new home going into tonight averaging 25 points on 49.3% shooting and 5.1 rebounds so far this season.

As we saw in Phoenix plenty of times over the last 2.5 seasons, Durant has another major milestone on the horizon entering tonight's matchup needing just four points to become the eighth player in NBA history to reach 31,000 for his career.

"Every time I hit these milestones I tend to think about teammates and the journey that I've been through"

--Kevin Durant on being 4 points shy of becoming the 8th player to reach 31,000 pts



KD had 24 tonight as the #Rockets beat the Kings 121-95@HoustonRockets I #AllFire pic.twitter.com/Dofj2cnvSv — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) December 4, 2025

"Obviously, didn't play the last game, so (he's) a new person in their lineup that can greatly affect their team," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of playing Durant at practice yesterday. "It'll be almost a completely different scout with him out there."

Dillon Brooks Returns to Houston for First Time with Suns

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

No one will be more fired up for tonight's matchup than Dillon Brooks, who is coming off a 33-point performance in Phoenix's 125-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, as he returns to Houston for the first time with the Suns.

Brooks has extra motivation in a lot of different places because of his history with his antagonizing play style, but tonight's game will mean even more after he helped change the culture of Houston the past two seasons and has now carried that over to Phoenix.

"Hungry, want to get a win over there," Brooks said of returning to Houston after the Lakers game. "The guys want to get a win too against a great team, and we're gonna be ready."

Brooks will be Phoenix's top scorer playing tonight with Devin Booker out with a right groin strain, and he currently is averaging 22.3 points per game, so expect him to be not afraid to let it fly against his former team.

Suns Playing First Full Game Without Devin Booker

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Denver Nuggets at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Phoenix announced Wednesday that Booker will be re-evaluated in one week with his groin injury he suffered against the Lakers, and the Suns will now have to gear up to play their first game all year without him against a really tough Rockets team.

Booker's offensive gravity opened up a lot of things for the Suns even though he had been struggling of late, so coach Jordan Ott will once again be tasked with getting creative to make up for his absence.

Brooks, Collin Gillespie and Grayson Allen will be Phoenix's top options offensively with Booker out, but expect the Suns to try to rely heavily on their defense to create early and easy offensive opportunities, as they enter tonight's game leading the league with 10.9 steals per game.

Tonight's game tips off at 6:00 p.m. MST.

