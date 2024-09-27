Where Suns Center Lands in NBA Rankings
PHOENIX -- The official opening of the 2024-25 season is directly upon the Phoenix Suns.
Media Day is set for Monday - and the roster will feature the same core, including returning C Jusuf Nurkic - who is penciled in as a starter.
Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports concluded a week-long series of ranking the 1-5 players on each roster in order - and today was the projected 5th starters on each squad - which would fittingly include the "Bosnian Beast"
"What is a No. 5? He is the one who ties the starting lineup together. When you have pieced together your four best players, what is missing? Ball-handling? Size? On-ball defense? Shooting? Positional versatility? He might not be able to give it all to you, but he better fill the gaps, or he will find himself replaced soon. Or in a platoon. He may not be better than the sixth man, but he should make better sense in a quintet."- Rohrbach defining a 5th option
Nurkic came in directly in the middle of the pack at number 15, which could very well be higher than anticipated for many.
The ranking between 10 and 16:
10.Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets
11.Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
12.Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers
13.Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers
14.Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets
15.Jusuf Nurkić, Phoenix Suns
16.Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings
While it feels like Williams is one of the brightest young big men in the NBA, it feels as if he hasn't had a large enough sample to be considered ahead of Nurkic at this stage. Same for Podziemski, who is a brilliant young talent, but doesn't have an attribute that is to the level of Nurkic's rebounding or passing.
Mann is just a solid player across the board, but again, it doesn't feel as if he has a particular trait or attribute to justify being placed higher than the Suns' big.
Ayton is the interesting case. While Ayton had a fairly successful first season in Portland, his impact didn't quite match the statistical output - that has become a common theme in his career.
While Ayton and Nurkic are comparable rebounders, the former doesn't have the passing vision, accuracy, or craftiness of the latter.
Regardless, Nurkic is certainly a stronger value for the Suns, coming in at just around half of Ayton's max-level contract.
The first chance to see Nurkic play this season will be October 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers.