Zion, More Stars Out for Suns vs Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans will battle each other for the second night of a back-to-back tonight, and some notable names are set to miss action in the desert.
The Pelicans are ruling out Zion Williamson (return to conditioning), Dejounte Murray (Achilles rupture) and CJ McCollum (rest) along with Herbert Jones (torn rotator cuff) and Brandon Boston (left ankle sprain).
The Suns have ruled out Bradley Beal due to calf tightness while Grayson Allen is doubtful with left foot soreness.
Williamson finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the 124-116 win for New Orleans.
"The ability to get downhill, the ability to finish and his touch around the rim. But then they mixed in made threes around him. Some of their bigs were able to make threes. So, you got him at the rim, and they shot it well. So that’s a tough combination," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said after Williamson's triple-double.
Other Suns stars reacted to Williamson's big night:
“Well, he got downhill whenever he wanted to, especially once we switched that screen on top of the key, but like he was in the paint either. That's how great he is, proposes a little triple-double and he controlled the game," said Kevin Durant.
Devin Booker added, "Really tough, but you still want to take away what you see him do every night, even though it's a tough assignment.
"He has a jump pad further away from the rim than you think but try to keep him going to his right hand and bring the help in early. Things that we talked about before the game that we didn't execute.”
Suns-Pelicans will tip at 7:00 PM Phoenix time.