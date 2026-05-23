3 Biggest Overreactions Since the Phoenix Suns Were Eliminated

PHOENIX -- The Western Conference continues to look like a gauntlet for years to come with how the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have performed in the playoffs.

There is no quick fix the Phoenix Suns or anyone else can make to be among the top of the West, but there have been a fair amount of overreactions since the Thunder swept Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs.

Here are the three biggest overreactions since the Suns' season ended:

1. Suns Should Trade Jalen Green

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Green's first season in Phoenix did not go how him or the Suns wanted it to go, but not because of his performance on the court, but rather injuries that cost him 50 games after not missing a single game his last two seasons with the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix has unfortunately yet to truly see how Green fits with a healthy Suns team, and he does not have that high of trade value as of right now to justify most trade ideas.

Trading Green could become a topic of conversation next season based on his performance, but there's not a good reason for the Suns to move off him before seeing his full potential next to Devin Booker and the rest of the group.

2. Devin Booker Isn't Playoff Capable

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Booker has struggled his last two playoffs, and the Thunder did a great job forcing him to be a passer rather than a scorer in the first round, as he ranked third on the team in points and field-goal attempts for the series.

Booker's increased unselfishness over the years has left some fans worried about his offensive game, but he is loved by the locker room and respected across the league because he almost always makes the right play.

As the Suns continue to build on this new iteration of the team, Booker will get more and more comfortable, especially if Phoenix can stay healthy, and his scoring ability should get better, not worse, which should lead to him being a playoff riser once again as soon as next season.

3. Suns Should Make Blockbuster Trade for Star

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Thunder and Spurs built their teams through patience rather than making a blockbuster trade for a star, and now they are the two clear favorites in the West.

Phoenix surprsingly has a good young foundation despite not having many draft picks for years to come, so the Suns need to let it all play out rather than trying to swing a trade for a star like Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially after not having any success after trading for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

It's easy to say the Suns need more star power next to Booker, but the Suns did fine without it this season and have two young players in Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach who both have a ton of potential that can help down the line rather than a "win-now" trade for a star, who likely wouldn't even thrust Phoenix into championship contention.