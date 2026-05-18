Rating Every Suns Player on How Likely They Are to be Traded

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have expressed the want to run it back with mostly the same group next season, but there are a few players who make a lot of sense as trade candidates this offseason.

On a scale from 1-10 (10 being most likely), here are our ratings on the likelihood of the Suns trading each player under contract for next season (including restricted free agents):

Devin Booker

Mar 12, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 2

Booker isn't going anywhere this summer, as owner Mat Ishbia shut down all trade rumors of him at his end-of-season press conference, but there's always a discussion to be had if the Suns can be true title contenders in the coming years as Booker will be 30 next season.

Dillon Brooks

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 2

Ishbia also expressed the desire to have Brooks in Phoenix for the long run, and it's hard to see the Suns moving him after he was perhaps the biggest key in the Suns' quick turnaround this season after being acquired from the Houston Rockets, although his trade value will likely never be higher.

Jalen Green

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates after defeating the Orlando Magic in double overtime at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 3

Green also seems to be a key piece of the core moving forward, and the Suns never got to truly see his potential with the group after he missed 50 games due to injury, but if Phoenix wants to go star hunting, Green would be the most likely player to be moved.

Mark Williams

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Golden State Warriors at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 8 (Sign-and-Trade)

Williams is the Suns' top trade candidate as he heads into restricted free agency with a sign-and-trade making a lot of sense after his injury problems came into play late in the season and with Phoenix having Khaman Maluach waiting in the weeds.

Grayson Allen

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 7

Allen will also be a top trade candidate this summer with his increased playmaking and driving ability to go along with his shooting, as the Suns need to find a way to add more size and Allen's $18.125 million he is owed next season could help them find an answer here.

Royce O'Neale

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) celebrates a shot against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 6

O'Neale also makes a lot of sense to move after he shot a career-high 40.8% from 3 and was a valuable veteran presence. He could also help the Suns land more size, but Phoenix could want to keep him because of his value in the locker room.

Oso Ighodaro

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) against the Golden State Warriors during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 3

Coach Jordan Ott was really high on what Ighodaro brought to the table as the team's backup center, and he is a valuable young piece, but it remains to be seen what the Suns do with their center rotation.

Ryan Dunn

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 5

Dunn did not show much improvement in his second season in the league, and it could be hard for him to get minutes next season if the Suns turn to Rasheer Fleming more. With that said, he is still young and his most likely trade value would be as a sweetener in a multi-player deal.

Khaman Maluach

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 2

Maluach is the Suns' youngest player at just 19 years old, and after Phoenix prioritized his development this season, the No. 10 pick should be ready to step into a bigger role next season, even though it's unclear what Phoenix will do with Williams.

Rasheer Fleming

Apr 12, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Rasheer Fleming (20) runs down the court during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 1

It seems almost certain Fleming is ready for a much bigger role next season and would solve a lot of Phoenix's size issue if he lives up to his potential, making him arguably the biggest untouchable on the team as of now.

Haywood Highsmith

Mar 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Haywood Highsmith (19) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 2

After signing with the Suns from the buyout market in February and not seeing much time on the court after knee surgery, Highsmith is expected to move into a bigger role next season, and it would be more likely for Phoenix just to cut him rather than trade him if they were to move on from him.

Jamaree Bouyea

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jamaree Bouyea (17) against the Dallas Mavericks at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Likelihood: 1

The Suns will either pick up Bouyea's team option for next season or decline it, so he won't be traded after he burst onto the scene from out of nowhere and earned a standard contract for his level of play this season.