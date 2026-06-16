3 Boring Moves Suns Could Realistically Make This Offseason

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns made it clear in their end-of-season press conferences that they aren't looking to do much this offseaon, but rather build on continuity after posting a surprising 45-37 record even while dealing with injuries.

This could make for a summer where Phoenix prioritizes its own free agents, which notably include Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin, over any other big moves and does not make headlines with any of its tr.

Here are three other small moves the Suns could make:

Only Bring in 1 Outside Free Agent

When it's all said and done with re-signing their own free agents and drafting with their second round pick, the Suns could be really tight on roster spots and money.

This could lead to Phoenix only bringing in just one (or even 0) outside free agent who would really not have that big of a role on the team.

In the 2025-26 season, the Suns had to play almost everyone on the roster at certain points and they all performed well when called on, so if they do bring in a new free agent, expect it to be someone who fits into their culture and depth even if it's not a well-known name.

Re-Sign Mark Williams to Qualifying Offer

The Suns' other big free agent is Mark Williams, and he is perhaps their biggest decision this offseason as he hits restricted free agency.

Phoenix has Khaman Maluach waiting his turn, while Oso Ighodaro was a serviceable backup center last season, making it hard to see what Williams' future is with the team.

An ideal situation would be a sign-and-trade with Williams to a center-needy team for a rotational piece, but there's also a chance the Suns simply re-sign Williams to a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer if he doesn't have a market given his injury history and offensive limitations.

This would allow the Suns to give Maluach another year to develop while having a shorter leash with Williams, who they traded two future first-round picks for last summer, and give him more motivation to prove his worth.

Salary Dump Royce O’Neale If Necessary

If the Suns need to free up money based on what the free-agent deals end up being, Royce O'Neale and his nearly $11 million he is owed in 2026-27 figures to be a prime salary dump candidate.

With that said, O'Neale is loved in the locker room and is a valuable veteran presence, so the Suns could very well keep him although his role might be significantly diminished next season if Rasheer Fleming plays more.

O'Neale could also have a little bit of trade value, so Phoenix can see what he's worth and if they can get a future second-round pick or two back for him.

This move would only come if the Suns really wanted to avoid the tax or free up more money to take in a bigger name in a trade.