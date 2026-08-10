Should Suns Make Any More Moves This Offseason?

PHOENIX -- It has been a busy offseason for the Phoenix Suns as they try to lock down their new core for years to come and retool around them.

Phoenix has now signed Dillon Brooks, Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin to new long-term contracts after extending Brooks on a three-year, $73 million contract through the 2029-30 season last week.

The Suns also added Miles Bridges via trade, a move that has gotten a lot of scrutiny, signed Luke Kennard and Pat Spencer in free agency and traded up to draft Koa Peat.

The roster looks to be complete for the beginning of the 2026-27 season after all these moves, but there are still some concerns with how the team is shaping up, especially with how the starting five will fit together after the addition of Bridges.

Should Suns Be Done Making Offseason Moves?

The only major looming move for the Suns to make this offseason is if they want to extend Bridges, as he is on an expiring $22.8 million contract and became extension eligible on July 14.

Bridges can sign a maximum extension of four years, $143.2 million beginning in mid-January, but only can sign a maximum three-year, $86.3 million extension before then.

It would make sense for the Suns to wait and see how he fits in with the team before seeing which extension path, if any, to take.

With that said, the Suns should really stand pat with all potential moves and see how the team fits together before trying to shuffle things around again.

Coach Jordan Ott's system and the players' buy-in to it really stood out last season and helped the Suns erase a lot of doubts surrounding the team, so it would make sense for Phoenix to try to bank on trusting in Ott once again.

The only way the Suns should make another move this offseason is if they can get a complimentary starting point guard next to Devin Booker who could take on more playmaking and be a respectable defender, which are two areas lacking in the starting lineup.

A player of this caliber seems really unlikely to become available and Phoenix would have to be willing to move on from Jalen Green, who they have yet to see at his full potential after he missed the majority of last season due to injury.

The Suns have a lot of tradeable contracts after their signings this summer, so a midseason trade could end up making sense rather than another move before the season starts depending on what their record is around the trade deadline, how their young players develop and if they have any key injuries.

As of right now, the team looks set for the start of the 2026-27 season, but realistic questions about moves could end up resurfacing early on in the year.