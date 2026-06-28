3 Honest Reactions to Suns Trading for Miles Bridges

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns acquired Miles Bridges from the Charlotte Hornets this morning in a bit of an eye-opening trade, where players such as Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen were sent packing from the desert.

It's a move that raised a lot of eyebrows for plenty of reasons — let's dive into it:

1. Suns Will Have to Defend Their Move

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bridges does make sense in a few facets in terms of x's and o's, though it's hard to get past the player off the court.

Bridges has long been a rumored target for the Suns, and each time his name arrives in conversations, the overwhelming feeling online and in-person talks is a simple, "we don't want him."

Not a great defensive player, but would be a fit offensively for sure.



I would have a very hard time rooting for a team that employs Miles Bridges. https://t.co/iaRtQkNnK8 — Erik Ruby (@ErikRuby) June 28, 2026

Bridges was arrested back in 2022 on felony domestic violence charges and later served a 30-game suspension from the NBA.

Later in 2023, Bridges violated an alleged protective order.

That was years ago, and perhaps Bridges has learned from the incident, though Suns fans have made their voices loud and clear online.

The Bridges trade makes all the sense in the world on the court and for the #Suns ability to build their roster for the future.



It does raise questions off the court with his domestic violence suspension in 2023. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 28, 2026

That's obviously something the Suns have discussed before acquiring Bridges, but they'll surely have to face public questioning on their newest acquisition.

2. There's an Obvious Effort to Improve Interior Play

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) goes to the basket against Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bridges' fit on the roster does make sense for Phoenix in terms of their intentions to improve paint production. Where Royce O'Neale excelled in three-point shooting, Bridges excels in operating closer to the rim.

The Suns constantly said last season they wanted to attack the basket more. This was a common talking point for head coach Jordan Ott in press conferences, as size was often discussed among the Suns' top weaknesses.

Bridges' 6-7 frame at the power forward spot doesn't quite fix that.

Yet between Bridges' arrival and Phoenix's other trade this week to get forward Koa Peat, there's an obvious effort to round-out the Suns' play inside the three-point line.

3. Suns' Future Plans Do Change a Bit

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Trading away O'Neale and Allen opens up a few things for the Suns, though there's now an opening for Phoenix to make some noise in free agency.

From Suns insider John Gambadoro, who also says the team intends on extending Bridges:

"This Suns trade for Miles Bridges came about late last night. The plan is that Bridges will not just be here for one year - at some point not sure when they would like to extend him. To replace Grayson Allen the Suns are looking at 7 to 8 free agent shooting guards. So, another move coming here in free agency soon," he posted on X.

Phoenix's lineup is already deep in the backcourt with Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin in store – so perhaps the Suns will opt for a cheaper presence to help round out the roster.