3 Realistic Directions Suns Offseason Could Go After NBA Draft

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have openly said they aren't going to make many changes this offseason and focus on continuity heading into the 2026-27 season after going 45-37 with a new-look roster despite facing injuries this past season.

With free agency right around the corner, the Suns have held true to that, already agreeing to long-term deals with their top-three own free agents - Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams.

The only addition Phoenix has made so far was drafting Koa Peat 30th overall after trading up in last week's NBA Draft.

Here are three realistic paths the Suns could take with their roster the rest of the offseason:

Stand Pat

Once the Suns officially sign Gillespie, Goodwin, Wiliams and Peat, they will have filled all 15 standard contract spots.

If they exercise Jamaree Bouyea's team option, fully guarantee Haywood Highsmith's contract and retain Koby Brea and CJ Huntley on two-way contracts, all they will have left to utilize is one two-way spot.

Phoenix could very well end up doing all of these things, meaning Peat and the new two-way player would be the lone additions to the roster.

Free Up Roster Spots For Free Agents With Marginal Moves

The two simplest ways the Suns can open up roster spots are by not exercising Bouyea's team option and waiving Highsmith.

The Suns are cutting it close to the second apron, which they are hard capped at after trading cash for Peat, so the player(s) they would sign to fill an open spot would likely have to be on a minimum contract.

Phoenix could free up more money by trading away Royce O'Neale and the $10.875 million he is owed in the 2026-27 season.

If the Suns have their eye on a free agent they really like, salary dumping O'Neale, who would be taking up some of the minutes for Phoenix's younger players if he stays on the team, could be a move they make to sign the free agent for a larger amount.

Phoenix could also instead strategically get back under the first apron if it really wanted to, but it does not seem too worried about being over it after agreeing to team-friendly deals with Gillespie, Goodwin and Williams.

Make Swing Trade If Right Target Becomes Available

The Suns are not rushing any trades and have put themselves in a spot where they can be patient and wait for the right target to come available.

If that happens this offseason remains to be seen, but Jalen Green, Grayson Allen, O'Neale and Ryan Dunn would appear to be the most likely candidates to be moved if the Suns end up pulling the trigger on a trade.

Either of the first two scenarios are more likely as the Suns seem keen on running it back with largely the same group next season, but you never know who could become available and if general manager Brian Gregory and the rest of Phoenix's front office feel the player could be a great fit, they could end up making it happen.