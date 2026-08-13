7 Can't-Miss Takeaways from Suns' Schedule Reveal

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially unveiled their schedule for the 2026-27 season earlier today.

This season will be key stepping stone for the Suns as they look to build off the success in the first year under coach Jordan Ott.

Here were some of the biggest takeaways from the schedule release (you can view the full schedule by clicking here and the NBA Cup matchups here):

Lower Number of Back-to-Backs

After having 16 back-to-back games in the 2025-26 season, the Suns will have 13 during the 2026-27 season with five coming at home.

This is tied for the fewest in the league and a good sign for a team that has dealt with a lot of injuries over the years.

A Lot of Home Games Beginning of Season

Phoenix's longest homestand of the season (seven games) begins in just the third week of the new year, and the Suns play nine of their first 12 games at home with the home opener coming on Saturday, October 24 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns will take on the Blazers (Nov. 4), Orlando Magic (Nov. 5), Houston Rockets (Nov. 7), San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 9), Los Angeles Clippers (Nov. 10), Charlotte Hornets (Nov. 12) and Los Angeles Lakers (Nov. 15) over the course of this homestand, which will be a good opportunity to build momentum early in the year.

First 3 Matchups Against Play-In, Playoff Opponents

Speaking of the beginning of the season, the Suns play the same three teams they closed out the year with in the postseason last year in the first three games - the Blazers (lost against in play-in) in the season opener on Oct. 21, the Warriors (won against in play-in) in the home opener and Oklahoma City Thunder (swept Suns in first round) on Oct. 26 on the road.

Phoenix will look to right its wrongs from the postseason and start out on a good note against these three teams.

Suns' Final 7 Games Could Be Key

Moving to the end of the year, the Suns could face a pivotal stretch to close the schedule that could impact playoff seeding with the last seven games coming against Western Conference opponents.

To wrap up March, they play a back-to-back on the road against the reigning Western Conference champion Spurs (March 29 and March 31), then head home to play the Nuggets on April 2 before a two-game road trip against the Clippers (April 4) and Warriors (April 6).

Phoenix plays the Memphis Grizzlies at home April 9 before its season finale on the road on April against the Lakers.

Primetime Matchups

The Suns, who don't play on Opening Night or Christmas Day, have nine primetime games in 2026-27, which is the same as last season despite being projected to be much better compared to last offseason and ranks 18th across the NBA.

They will play three on NBC/Peacock, three on Peacock, two on ESPN and one on Amazon Prime, while the rest of their games that aren't national television exclusives will continue be broadcast locally over-the-air on Arizona’s Family.

Phoenix's first primetime game isn't until Tuesday, Jan. 5 against the Denver Nuggets on NBC.

Here are the rest of the primetime matchups:

Friday, Jan. 8 at Dallas Mavericks - 7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN

Monday, Feb. 8 vs. LA Lakers - 7:30 p.m. MST on Peacock

Monday, March 1 vs. Washington Washington - 7:30 p.m. MST Peacock

Wednesday, March 17 at Lakers - 7:00 p.m. MST on ESPN

Tuesday, March 23 vs. OKC Thunder - 7:00 p.m. MST on ESPN

Monday, March 29 at San Antonio Spurs - 6:30 p.m. MST on Peacock

Friday, April 2 vs. Denver Nuggets - 7:00 p.m. MST on Amazon Prime

Tuesday, April 6 vs. Golden State Warriors - 8:00 p.m. MST on NBC

Phoenix will look to replicate or improve its level of success if it wants to boost its primetime games moving forward.

Big Names Coming to Town

The Suns will be hosting this season's All-Star Weekend from Feb. 19-21, so a lot of stars will be coming to town then, but there are still some notable dates for when big names will play in Phoenix.

LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Suns in Phoenix on Dec. 30, while the defending-champion New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson will play the Suns the very next day to wrap up 2026.

Kevin Durant and the Rockets head to the Valley on Nov. 7 and Feb. 5.

Fans will get an early look at Stephen Curry and Golden State in the home opener, and they will play the Warriors again in Phoenix on Dec. 28.

Two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder don't play at Mortgage Matchup Center until a back-to-back on March 23 and 24, while Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs come to Phoenix just one time on Nov. 9.

Luka Doncic and the Lakers face the Suns on the road on Nov. 15 and Feb. 8, and Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will be in Phoenix on Oct. 30 and April 2.

No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa will square off against the Suns in Phoenix for the first time on March 1 with the Washington Wizards.

Here are some other dates that new-look teams and stars come to town:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Miami Heat: March 19

LaMelo Ball, Minnesota Timberwolves: Dec. 12, March 5

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors: March 28

Ja Morant, Portland Trail Blazers: Nov. 4, March 21

Miles Bridges Going Against Former Team

The only notable player the Suns have who will be facing his former team is Miles Bridges, who spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.

Phoenix will play the Hornets at home on Nov. 12, while Bridges' homecoming will not come until March 13 in Charlotte.

Luke Kennard (returns to play Lakers for first time March 17) and Pat Spencer (back in Golden State for first time Nov. 2) are the two other players who will square off against their former teams.

Single-game tickets for the 2026-27 season will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 17.