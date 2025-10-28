Five Takeaways from Suns' Overtime Loss to Jazz
The Phoenix Suns fell in overtime as Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen scored a career-high 51 points and the Suns allowed 28 rebounds in a 138-134 loss to Utah at Delta Center.
Phoenix fell to 1-3 while the Jazz improved to 2-1.
The Suns forced overtime as Mark Williams had a tip-in with 1.9 seconds left.
The Suns had trailed by as many as 20 in the first quarter. Phoenix came back from a deficit as large as 12 points in the fourth quarter to force the overtime.
The Suns' Devin Booker scored 12 of his 34 points, including two 3-pointers in the final 20 seconds. Booker, Phoenix's leader, missed a free throw late that allowed Williams' tip-in.
But in the overtime, the Suns did not overcome Utah and Markkanen, who had seven points in the period. Phoenix's comeback effort fell short as it finished its first road trip of the season at 0-3.
The Jazz had lost 10 in a row versus the Suns before Monday's win. Utah is now in a four-way tie for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. Phoenix is tied for the No. 14 slot.
Phoenix struggled to contain the Lithuanian forward from the jump. Markkanen, who attended the University of Arizona and was a first-team All-Pac-12 player in 2017, has come into his own as a lethal NBA four. He had 14 of his points in the first quarter, 13 in the fourth and seven in the overtime period.
The Suns also allowed 28 offensive rebounds, leading to 31 second-chance points for the Jazz. Utah had 64 rebounds versus the Suns' 48. Markkanen had 14 rebounds, center Jusuf Nurkic had 13 and starting center Walker Kessler totaled 11 to go along with his 25 points.
Phoenix was led in scoring by Devin Booker, who had 34 points on 11-of-26 shooting, a season-high in scoring. He also had 10 assists in the defeat, also a season-high. Collin Gillespie had 13 assists -- a career-high -- and 10 points.
Center Mark Williams had his best game so far with the Suns. He scored 25 points and added 11 rebounds off the bench. Williams has not started for Phoenix.
Along with Markkanen, Keyonte George added 26 points and 10 assists.
Here are five takeaways from the Suns' loss in Salt Lake City:
Suns Out-Rebounded and Out-Hustled
The Suns will have to clean up their mistakes on the offensive end. They will need Booker, who had 34 points, to create for others. Phoenix's bigs need to be better.
Outside of Williams, Nick Richards shot 2-of-6. Khaman Maluach, the No. 10 pick, did not play.
Williams was a plus-13, while Oso Ighodaro was a minus-15.
Defensively, the Suns did not have a plan for Markkanen, who had 51 points. Phoenix did not play Khaman Maluach, who could have impacted the rebounding battle.
Mark Williams is Finding His Groove
Williams, who missed Saturday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, had 25 points to go along with 11 rebounds on Monday night.
"I feel I've done a lot of good things," said Williams, via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. "Steps have been planned since I got here."
The Suns drafted Maluach and on the same night they drafted him, traded for Williams.
The 23-year-old center averaged a career-best 15.3 points this past season with the Hornets. Phoenix took a gamble on Williams in trading for him on the final year of his rookie contract, but it just may pay off if he can produce like this.
Williams also impacted the defensive end with two steals. Suns first-year coach Jordan Ott said Williams was "unreal" in the loss.
Season-High for Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen
Royce O'Neale will be one of the scrappy players for the Suns in their new culture. As one of the players from the last two Suns teams, he will be able to add some steadiness to the team.
O'Neale played 48 minutes and had a season-best 17 points. He made 6-of-17 field goals including 5-of-7 threes.
Allen, who played 42 minutes, had 23 points.
O'Neale did not score in the overtime, which was a reason why the Suns could not close their comeback.
Devin Booker Continues Strong Start
Booker, who is the Suns' lone star remaining from their big three era, paced the Suns with a season-high 34 points in the loss.
He had 12 points in the fourth quarter. Booker shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the period.
Booker will be double- and triple-teamed since he is the only player who can go and get his own shot. The Suns need others to step up like Monday in order to stay alive in the Western Conference.
Gillespie Records first Career Double-Double
For his efforts this past season with the Suns, Collin Gillespie signed a one-year standard contract with the team in July. Gillespie earned his new role as a backup point guard and stunned fans with a career-high 13 assists. Gillespie had his first career double-double in the game.
Gillespie is one of the reasons why the Suns made their comeback. He also had three steals, and was a team-best +19 in the loss. He had 15 points, too.
Booker and Gillespie have started strong and in Green's return, should have more playmaking opportunities. Green missed Monday's game with a right hamstring injury. He is yet to play for the Suns.
Suns Need Jalen Green ASAP
The Suns have a logjam at center, and not enough scoring to help the bigs. Green, who is one of the most electrifying NBA combo guards, will certainly help them.
The 22-year-old Green stole the show at times with the Rockets, as shown through his up-and-down series against the Warriors and Steph Curry in the playoffs. He will get a chance to build a winning culture with the Suns like he did with the Rockets.
Devin Booker can only do so much on his own. When other teams bring help, Booker has to rely on teammates who aren't used to scoring at will. The Suns scored 134 points and needed a lot of help to do it.
Green's mid-range shot will improve, he said at media day.
"I've been working on my in between game a lot more," he said.
"The mid-range, float. Just the in between game because as the season went on, it was either three or to the cup and they was forcing me to have to score that in between game. Not allowing me to get all the way to the rim. And they would take away the three a lot more."
Phoenix is back in action on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.