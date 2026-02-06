What the Suns’ Trade Deadline Really Told Us

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns kept their whole rotation intact and opened up more flexibility for the rest of the season ahead of yesterday's NBA trade deadline.

Unlike the past few years, Phoenix did not make a splashy move, but instead ducked the luxury tax for the first time since the 2021-22 season by sending out Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis and acquiring Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey from the Milwaukee Bucks.

While Anthony and Coffey might not crack the Suns' rotation, Phoenix's approach to the trade deadline was very telling.

Here are five major takeaways from the Suns' trade deadline:

1. Suns Unwilling to Break Up Core At Least Until Offseason

The Suns, who sit at 31-21 on the year, showed that they don't want to break up a good thing they have going this season by only trading away two players who weren't in the rotation.

There was no reason for the Suns not to let this iteration of the team ride with the unexpected success they have had so far and see just how far it can take them, and then make moves in the offseason based off that.

Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen, two regular starters for the Suns, were the two biggest names on the team most frequently mentioned in rumors, but with the way both have been playing and contributing to the team, Phoenix made it clear it values and will continue to lean on them the rest of the year.

The main thing the Suns are banking on the rest of the season is that they have no more unfortunate injury luck and Devin Booker (ankle) and Jalen Green (hamstring/hip) return to the floor soon.

2. Suns Value 2-Way Players/Rookies

Although they have not done so yet, the Suns now have the money to sign at least one of their two-way players in Jamaree Bouyea or Isaiah Livers to a standard contract, or could even convert both if they waive one of Anthony or Coffey.

Phoenix has done a great job in identifying and developing talent as evidenced by Bouyea, Livers, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Oso Ighodaro and others, and now it opened a clearer pathway to playing time for rookies Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming, who are next up in Phoenix's player development plan.

Maluach is the clear third-string center without Richards, while Fleming is arguably Phoenix's only true power forward on the roster without Hayes-Davis.

Maluach and Fleming might not see immediate time on the court, but this shows the Suns trust in them for the future or if an injury pops up this season.

3. Getting Under Tax Was No. 1 Priority

The Suns backed up their talk that they weren't expecting to be big movers at the trade deadline, and instead just valued getting under the tax.

Not only did they get below the tax, they did so without giving up rotational pieces, picks or cash, and opened up financial flexibility to add a 15th roster spot (had 14 all season).

This is the first time under owner Mat Ishbia Phoenix is under the tax, but the Suns will have some major decisions to make in the offseason with extensions due for Gillespie, Mark Williams and Goodwin.

4. Suns Sticking With Identity No Matter Positional Needs

Phoenix's lack of size and being thin at the power forward position has become very obvious throughout the season and could be a problem come playoff time, but the Suns chose not to address this need, even if it was a marginal move.

The Suns have leaned on their identity of playing tough and gritty and using their speed and quickness regardless of the opponent because of the makeup of the roster, which has turned in good results so far.

We will see if Phoenix can keep this up, but if not, it's worth it to see what they got in the full first year with this roster and build from there.

5. Suns Should Be At Least Top-7 Seed in the West

The Western Conference has been tight all season, but the Suns have been a top-seven seed since Nov. 18 and this likely won't change the rest of the season.

The Golden State Warriors, who are the next closest team outside the top seven (three games back) and have the best chance to unseat Phoenix after improving to 3-1 in the season series last night, traded for Kristaps Porzingis, who has only played 17 games this season and is dealing with a long-term illness, to be their second option the rest of the reason behind Stephen Curry.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who had been pushing their way up the standings, traded away two of their best players in James Harden and Ivica Zubac.

There were no super splashy trades throughout the top of the conference with the most notable ones being the Minnesota Timberwolves landing Ayo Dosunmu and the Oklahoma City Thunder trading for Jared McCain.

Overall, it will pretty much be the same fight the Suns have had the last few months to move their way up the standings and try to be a top-six seed and avoid the play-in.

Phoenix will have its work cut out in a conference that never lets up, but the Suns showed they believe in themselves and are willing to put their best foot forward with their current roster.

