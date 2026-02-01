Mat Ishbia Sends Clear Message on Suns’ Trade Deadline Plans

We're days away from the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline, and the Phoenix Suns are heavily rumored to be involved — in some capacity.

Phoenix's 30-19 start to the regular season has not only reshaped expectations around the Suns' potential in the postseason, but also how active the organization might be on the trade market.

Will the Suns look to do anything drastic? Owner Mat Ishbia — who has never been afraid to make a deal in the past — says they're listening to offers, but Phoenix truly does like their squad.

"We've talked to everyone. A lot of teams are calling. But we love our team, honestly. Once again, we're building something bigger than how many wins we got," Ishbia said on Zach Lowe's podcast.

"I said that before the season, people gave me a hard time about that. 'Oh, what's success? How many wins?' I said listen, success is making sure that our team plays the way we talked about. We're gonna play tougher, we're gonna rebound. I come from Michigan State basketball, and we're gonna do some of those things but, we have our Phoenix Suns spin to it, the Suns way. And so I love our team.

"We're taking calls, but honestly I don't think we're a big mover. I think our team's very competitive right now. We like the vibes, the energy. We have a young team. Like, last year we had one of the oldest teams. I got seven guys that are 24 and younger that are actually playing and actually making an impact. And so we're excited about the growth.

"So we're not doing anything crazy, but we are very active. We have picks, we have things we can move around. But right now, I feel good about where we're at."

Full clip:

“I love our team… I don’t think we are a big mover.” @ZachLowe_NBA asked Mat Ishbia what the Phoenix Suns approach at the trade deadline will be after a surprising start to the season. pic.twitter.com/r8eColo7k3 — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) January 30, 2026

The Suns are expected to heavily pursue ducking under the NBA's luxury tax threshold by moving off a player's salary, making figures such as center Nick Richards and forward Nigel Hayes-Davis prime candidates to shed the needed $300,000 for Phoenix to get under the tax line.

There's been various players rumored to be in play for Phoenix heading into the final stretch of the deadline, though San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is the latest name to generate buzz.

We'll see if anything comes to fruition, but Ishbia has been very clear: The Suns don't feel the need to do anything at this point in time.

