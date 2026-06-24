Are Suns Set to Make Even More Noise in 2026 NBA Draft?

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns made waves in the pool of draft chatter last night with their trade-up into the first round for Arizona Wildcats player Koa Peat, opting to keep the hometown forward in the desert with hopes of developing his game into a formidable weapon.

The Suns ultimately traded their second-round pick this year (No. 47) on top of two future second-round picks to climb up to the final spot of the first round.

Is there more coming?

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says not so fast.

"More than likely the Suns are done with the NBA draft -they got the player they highly coveted in Koa Peat. They do have some cash left like a little over a million so could poke around but I do NOT see them using any assets to get a second-round pick today," he wrote on X.

Many expected the Suns to push their foot on the gas after making a surprise run to the postseason this past season, flipping expectations in Phoenix and now establishing a new bar for the organization to hit.

That was indeed done last night, and with the second round of the draft coming tonight, there were whispers of the Suns potentially looking to add another player by trading back into the second.

Gambadoro also added, "I believe the Suns had Koa Peat ranked in the top 15-18 on their board. They love his toughness, athleticism and his DNA - he has been a winner everywhere he goes so they love the makeup. Gives them another junkyard dog type of player."

After re-signing Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin, the Suns don't have much wiggle room in terms of improving their roster — so the move for Peat is arguably their biggest swing at the plate this offseason.

Unfortunately, with the Suns' depth in the frontcourt, it may be tough for Peat to find immediate playing time — which makes Phoenix's biggest acquisition arguably their least impactful just in the view of 2026-27.

That doesn't mean the Suns wasted a pick in Peat, as Phoenix still needs to keep future team-building in mind while also trying to grab players to contribute to winning now.

It does appear as if Peat will be Phoenix's only draft acquisition, however.