Devin Booker Wasn't Shy About Suns' Biggest Problem

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker practically willed his team to a much-needed win on Saturday night, scoring 43 points — the most ever for a Suns player in a home opener.

History was made, no doubt, though a massively depleted Golden State Warriors team gave the Suns a much bigger run for their money than initially believed in a 131-122 Phoenix victory at Mortgage Matchup Center.

"I mean, we still have some things to clean up. Obviously, any win in this league, you don't take lightly. We understand the situation at hand with the missing players, but it's definitely a win that we needed," Booker said post-game.

The Suns were out-rebounded for a second straight game to begin the regular season. While absences from Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro don't help, Phoenix simply doesn't have any excuses for their inability to grab boards at a higher rate.

"The concerning part is obviously the rebounding portion — we just have to get hitched. I think we're playing decent defense, but if we can limit teams to one shot, that's going to be for our best," Booker continued. Through a very small two-game sample size, the Suns are allowing the most offensive rebounds per game at 17.5.

"Once we secure the ball, we're dangerous. The part we got to clean up is getting that first rebound, and once you have a reputation where teams can get offensive rebounds on you, everyone's going to start crashing on us. So I think we just need to nip it in the bud. Maybe take some defensive fouls, and just kind of set the tone early, that it's not going to be one of those second chance points games."

That was something Suns coach Jordan Ott co-signed, as the Warriors didn't have six of their top seven rebounders from last season on the floor before winning the battle on the glass 44-42 over Phoenix.

"The glass. I mean, I think that's a big key. Glass, and then we just need to find a rhythm," Ott said post-game when asked what concerned him in their first half struggles against Golden State.

"We got to kind of work our way through it. It's not going to feel great every single night. This is the NBA. It's incredibly tough to win, no matter who's playing on the other team. Give them credit; they played super hard, and we knew they would. That's what they do, no matter who's out there. And it just doesn't feel quite in rhythm on both sides of the ball in that first half."

The path to getting better on the boards doesn't get any easier with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets waiting next week.