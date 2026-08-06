Suns Extending Dillon Brooks Was Always The Right Move

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and forward Dillon Brooks have finally reached a contract extension.

From ESPN's Shams Charania on X:

"Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has agreed to a three-year, $73 million contract extension through 2029-30, Mike George of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. Brooks has become a key part of the Suns two-way, hard-nosed culture under Jordan Ott and lands a new guaranteed long-term deal," he wrote.

"Amid contract decisions, the Suns have maintained continuity from last season's surprise playoff team by signing Brooks, Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin to multiyear deals -- along with acquiring Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard."

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro says the deal is fully guaranteed with no options. The first year of the contract will pay him just over $22 million.

Brooks was entering the final year of his contract, as an extension was one of final things on the Suns' checklist after a busy offseason.

Brooks' extension is the right move, for a number of reasons.

It's hard to overstate his importance to the Suns, both on the court and in the city. Brooks' career-high in points per night last season was nice, though Phoenix's hustle and grit was defined by Brooks' play on the court. He was massive in getting the Suns to the postseason.

Perhaps more importantly, he helped reinvigorate the Suns' fan base after a down season. Brooks' role as villain quickly transformed from a simple nickname to an aura that captivated fans at Mortgage Matchup Center.

In terms of money, this is just a slight pay bump for Brooks, who sees his average salary jump from $21.5 million to $24.3 million per season. That's a nice raise for Brooks while the Suns keep him on a relatively fine cap number.

That's been the story of the Suns' offseason with other players, and now that carries into the future with Brooks — who is signed through 2029-30 season.

The fit makes sense. The money makes sense for both team and player. This was a good deal that feels like a win-win for both sides, and it's an extension that was always going to be the right move.