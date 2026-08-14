Dillon Brooks Striving For More After Inking New Extension With Suns

PHOENIX -- After signing a three-year, $73 million extension to stay with the Phoenix Suns through the 2029-30 season last week, Dillon Brooks has more on his mind.

“I would say I’m not content with just getting money and being rewarded like that. I love basketball, so my reward will be a championship. Obviously $73 million showcases that you’re a pretty good player, but accolades from the NBA, that always keeps my engine going,” Brooks said at a media availability Friday (via ClutchPoints' Hayden Ciley).

"I've seen around the NBA when I was coming up that sometimes the money makes you content, and just makes you sit in your spot, feeling like you're good, you don't need to get better. But what I’ve learned over the years as well is that the NBA just keeps getting better with the young talent.

"If you take a year off from how you got to your money, then somebody else is coming to come take it. For me, that’s the motivation because I don’t want to get too old or get too not into my game where some young guy can just come in and just give me 25, and I just don't know what to do, and I can't do it back, so the work is what makes me so why I don't stop.”

I asked Dillon Brooks how he’ll keep his mental edge after signing his $73 million extension, to which he gave an insightful answer.



“I would say I’m not content with just getting and being rewarded like that. I love basketball, so my reward will be a championship. Obviously $73… pic.twitter.com/WTaxvcsJLW — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 14, 2026

Just a little over a year after being traded from the Houston Rockets to Phoenix as part of the return for Kevin Durant, Brooks has found a home for himself with the Suns after averaging a career-high 20.2 points last season, which made it fairly simple for the Suns front office to keep him around for the long haul.

"Great and long conversations," Brooks said about the build up to his extension. "I think (general manager Brian Gregory and CEO Josh Bartelstein) planned out something that is going to be for the long term, and I wanted to be here for the long term, so whatever it was, I was gonna accept it and be a Phoenix Sun."

Phoenix signed Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Mark Williams to new long-term contracts that were very team friendly deals before agreeing to a new extension with Brooks, showing just how much players to remain with the Suns, who exceeded all expectations with a 45-37 record last season under first-year coach Jordan Ott.

Brooks spoke on what it means to be valued by the front office.

"Makes you comfortable, gives you a sense of trust," Brooks said. "From the beginning, since the trade happened, I felt that trust, and that's why I played so hard. That's why it was easy to agree to this extension and be a part of a great organization."

Suns fans have really embraced Brooks, who quickly became the heart and soul of the team with his "villain" mentality and nonstop intensity.

Brooks reciprocates the love from the fans and credited them as a big reason for why he wanted to stay in the Valley.

"I love the people. Doing different things in the community with my little three-on-three tournament and this camp coming up with the kids and the atmosphere that we have in our arena, the fans made it kind of easier for me to stay," Brooks said.

"Even though I feel like in each city I've been I'm a fan favorite or fans gravitate towards me, but here it just felt a lot different. It kind of brought me back to like the Oregon days, but the fans are amazing, and I can't wait for these four years to do a deep dive into the community."