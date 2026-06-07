Former Suns Guard Shining For Knicks in NBA Finals

PHOENIX — If you've tuned into the NBA Finals, you've likely seen a few familiar faces.

Between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, Suns fans have seen a few former players in the likes of Mikal Bridges and Bismack Biyombo – though it's arguably Landry Shamet who has been a focal talking point of the series.

Bridges was a focal point of the Kevin Durant trade years ago. He was then moved for numerous first-round picks to the Knicks, and since he's returned to form after a brief stint in Brooklyn.

Shamet, however, has turned himself from role player to vital shooter for New York as they find themselves up 2-0 in the Finals.

“I’m talking about his whole career because he’s been a journeyman, but he probably deserved more of an opportunity because what he does out on the floor on both ends is very hard to find in this league, especially at his size, with is mental and physical toughness," Knicks coach Mike Brown said on Shamet.

"We gave him an opportunity and showed him we loved him. He embraced it and he ran with it.”

Shamet is shooting 56% from three this postseason for New York. He's played 30+ minutes for the Knicks in the first two games of the Finals, scoring 13 points in each.

The Knicks have won 13 games in a row since falling behind the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in their first-round series.

Shamet was a personal favorite of prior Suns coach Monty Williams, though he was unable to provide exactly what the Knicks are getting from the Wichita State product – at least on a consistent basis.

Fresh off their own run to the NBA Finals, the Suns acquired Shamet via trade and inked a rookie scale extension with Phoenix. Shamet's stint with the Suns lasted just two seasons, as he was included alongside Chris Paul in the trade for Bradley Beal in the summer of 2023.

Shamet was waived by the Washington Wizards a year later and has been with the Knicks since September of 2014, climbing the depths of the roster and turning himself into a clutch player for New York.

Knicks fans hope Shamet and even Bridges can continue playing their part in securing the Larry O'Brien trophy while Suns fans sit at home and will forever wonder what could have been.