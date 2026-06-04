Former Suns Fan-Favorites Facing Off in NBA Finals

PHOENIX -- There are a few familiar faces on each side of the 2026 NBA Finals for Phoenix Suns fans.

Former fan favorite Mikal Bridges has played a crucial role in helping the New York Knicks get to the Finals, while Landry Shamet has developed into a key contributor off the bench the last couple series.

On the San Antonio Spurs side, former Suns centers Bismack Biyombo, who was another fan favorite in Phoenix from 2021-23, and Mason Plumlee will be looking to get their first rings.

Multiple Suns Players on Opposite Sides of NBA Finals

Bridges and Biyombo were loved during their time in Phoenix and developed a great bond with each other.

Watch Mikal Bridges👀.



Someone is lurking behind the media while he was doing his postgame interview.



"Hey man, talk about I covered for you on that block."



Bismack Biyombo.



"Man, Biz gave me my turnover. I'm off Biz right now."



That's just the beginning." #Suns pic.twitter.com/WqvwCgGXWj — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 22, 2023

Bridges helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals, while Biyombo and Shamet joined the team the following season.

Plumlee was Phoenix's backup center during the 2024-25 season and serves more as of a veteran presence along with Biyombo on San Antonio.

The most notable name is Bridges, who quickly established himself among the most beloved Suns players after being drafted 10th overall in 2018 before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets in Feb. 2023 as part of the package for Kevin Durant.

The Knicks then took a huge swing trading five first-round picks for Bridges in 2024, and after a slow start to the playoffs, he has been one of the biggest driving factors of New York winning 11 games in a row to reach the Finals.

Shamet, who had a disappointing tenure with the Suns, really stepped up lately and is shooting 81% from 3-point range over the past six games.

"(Shamet) is just a true professional. Mentally, not playing and going out there and ends up finishing the game ... That's just a true professional. He works so hard, just got that mental killer in him," Bridges said of Shamet earlier this postseason.

Both Bridges and Shamet could be X-factors for the Knicks if they want to help deliver New York its first championship since 1973.

Biyombo and Plumlee likely won't play outside of garbage time, but are valuable locker room presences as San Antonio looks for its sixth championship.

Plumlee signed with the Spurs in late February after being bought out by the Charlotte Hornets, while Biyombo has been with San Antonio the last 1.5 seasons and has played a similar role with the Spurs that he did with the Suns, serving as a mentor for several players.

"It’s a great group of young guys just to be around and help them out,” Biymobo said before the season (via San Antonio Express News). “I think when you enjoy doing what you do, then you can’t call it work. And I enjoy working with good people.”

Now, these four former Suns players will have a chance at winning their first NBA championship.