Insider Reveals 6 Guards Suns Want in Free Agency

PHOENIX — The start of NBA free agency isn't officially here, though the Phoenix Suns have been heavily active in terms of roster moves and construction.

Names such as Mark Williams, Collin Gillespie and Jordan Goodwin have made their way back to the desert after re-signing with the Suns this summer. Phoenix, just yesterday, sent Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Bridges (with some draft picks swapped as well).

The Suns aren't done making changes, however. There's now a vacant spot on the team's roster, and Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro expects Phoenix to explore the free agent guard market:

"The Suns are going to hit free agency looking for a fourth guard and can go up to $6 million as part of the taxpayer mid-level they can use," he posted on X.

"Here are 5 names with one wild card for who I expect they will be targeting. A couple of these guys may get 8-12 million and be priced out but again this is who I expect they will look at:

Luke Kennard, Kevin Huerter, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, De'Anthony Melton, and Wild Card - Landry Shamet."

Kennard is a strong three-point shooter, hitting 47.8% from downtown last year with a career clip of 44.2%. After acquiring paint-prominent players in Koa Peat and Bridges, the Suns may look to replinish the three-point prowess of Allen/O'Neale.

Huerter is a player who can also be a stretch-three forward if needed and also shoots the ball well from deep at a 36.8% career rate. Last year he averaged 10 points per night as a role player.

Sexton is a popular choice among Suns fans and might be the biggest name on the list for the Suns to target. He's a combo guard that is a bit undersized at 6-3 but is closer to a pure scorer than point guard.

Clarkson has also been a long coveted asset for the Suns to potentially target. He's consistently been tied to winning basketball and that was futher proved this year by helping the Knicks win the NBA Finals.

Melton's defense and versatility would make him attractive piece for the Suns to add, especially with a considerably top heavy room with Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Gillespie already taking havy minutes.

Shamet's a familiar name for Suns fans and was a strong shooting presence for New York to rely on during their championship run. While it doesn't feel likely, he just might make his return to Phoenix.